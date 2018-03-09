Get the ‘Destiny’ Ghost Vinyl Figure With Carrhae Emblem DLC for Only $15

Time is running out for Destiny fans to pre-order the Generalist Ghost Vinyl Figure which comes packaged with a download code for the Carrhae Emblem DLC for only $15. Currently, the best two places to grab it are at Entertainment Earth, who expect a shipment later this month and Amazon, who also have it up for pre-order with shipping slated for April 1st.

That’s a pretty good deal, especially when you consider that people are trying to sell the code by itself on eBay for as much as $50. Grab the figure while you can because we’ve already seen some sell outs on it. From the official description:

“Fans of the Destiny games know how intrinsic the Ghosts are to the Guardians and their duty. Created by The Traveler to revive the ancient Guardians, the Ghosts are invaluable companions, providing insight and utilities to the player wherever their quest may take them. This Destiny Generalist Ghost Vinyl Figure comes with Carrhae Emblem DLC and includes a base and clear post to simulate levitation while on display.”

Odds are you already own Destiny 2 if you’re reading this post, but on the off chance that you don’t, Amazon is currently running huge deals on the game for both the Playstation 4 and Xbox One. Currently, you can grab a copy for the PS4 for only $14.56. On the Xbox One, it will set you back $19.97. The price for the PC version isn’t to shabby either at $29. If you are unfamiliar, a description and breakdown of features for the game is available below.

From the makers of the acclaimed hit game Destiny, comes the much-anticipated sequel. An action shooter that takes you on an epic journey across the solar system.

Humanity’s last safe city has fallen to an overwhelming invasion force, led by Ghaul, the imposing commander of the brutal Red Legion. He has stripped the city’s Guardians of their power, and forced the survivors to flee. You will venture to mysterious, unexplored worlds of our solar system to discover an arsenal of weapons and devastating new combat abilities. To defeat the Red Legion and confront Ghaul, you must reunite humanity’s scattered heroes, stand together, and fight back to reclaim our home.

Gameplay Features:

Rich cinematic story campaign.

Multiple cooperative game modes for epic, social fun.

Intense 4v4 competitive multiplayer matches, including 5 different PVP modes.

Expansive, never-before-seen worlds and spaces to explore.

Customize your character’s weapons and armor with an all-new array of gear.

Discover Lost Sectors, complete new Adventure missions, or rally to Public Events with other Guardians.

Introducing a brand new Guided Games system that helps players find like-minded groups to experience Destiny 2‘s most challenging activities, like the Raid.

