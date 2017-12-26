Destiny’s Music Of The Spheres Leak Releases Full Tracklist For Free

Marty O’Donnell, Bungie Composer, wrapped up his Music of the Spheres eight-piece set for the popular MMO Destiny and it was originally supposed to be release alongside the game back in 2014. The only catch was … it didn’t. Now it looks like the project is being realised four years later thanks to a new leak – though not through traditional means.

Since there was a property dispute between O’Donnell and Bungie, the Music of the Spheres never saw an official release. The dispute eventually resulted in O’Donnell being fired fired in 2014, and the project was shelved forever. But, as we all know, nothing is safe from internet hunters and because of those same dedicated individuals, O’Donnell’s work is finally seeing the light of day.

Years ago, when I was Audio Director at Bungie, I gave away nearly 100 copies of Music of the Spheres. I don’t have the authority to give you permission to share MotS. However, no one in the world can prevent me from giving you my blessing.#NeverForgetMotS — Marty O’Donnell (@MartyTheElder) November 30, 2017

In 2016, Owen Spence was dedicated to recreating the sound list that never saw the light of day by using little snippets that were made publicly accessible. Spence then reached out to Kotaku to saw that a friend contacted them with an entire copy of Music of the Spheres, and the heroes of the story released it into the world via SoundCloud. If you’re interested, you might want to listen to the full release now before Activision shuts this down:

“I’m quite relieved and happy. This was the way it was supposed to have been heard 5 years ago.

My wife and I spent the afternoon with my now 93 year old father and we showed him that people were finally able to hear this work. It made our Christmas even better. My mother, his wife of over 60 years died a couple years ago and although she loved listening and shared it with some of her friends (she was a musician) she never understood why it wasn’t released.

I don’t know who actually did it but they have my blessing. I honestly don’t know how anyone could begrudge this any longer.”

Not all heroes wear capes, friends, not all heroes wear capes.