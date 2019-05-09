Detective Pikachu Artist Shares Concepts for New Eevee Evolutions

✖

At this point, it is long established that there are several different Pokemon types that have yet to get an Eevee-themed evolution in the franchise, and Pokemon: Detective Pikachu concept artist RJ Palmer recently decided to rectify the situation with a couple of versions of his own. More specifically, Palmer created concepts for a Flying-type Eevee evolution, a Dragon-type Eevee evolution, a Bug-type Eevee evolution, and... a fourth, completely original type of Eevee evolution. While Palmer is largely known for his "realistic Pokemon" concept art that ultimately led to working on the Pokemon: Detective Pikachu movie, he also sometimes dabbles in creating illustrations of concept Pokemon in the style of the games.

Again, three out of four of the concept illustrations for the new Eevee evolutions are basically what you might expect. Palmer's Griffeon, Drageon, and Bumbleon look like they could have been pulled right out of official illustrations for the popular franchise. And then there's the fourth Eevee evolution, Garfeon. A Garf-type Pokemon, Garfeon is a Lasagna Cat Pokemon that hates Mondays. If you're somehow not familiar with the reference, it is basically an Eevee evolution that is Garfield. We don't like to editorialize too much here at ComicBook.com, but it seems fair to say that the image is very cursed. You can check out all four concepts below:

Can't believe there are still so many types without an Eevee evolution! pic.twitter.com/QPeio9vvVk — RJ Palmer (@arvalis) June 27, 2021

And to top it all off, the shiny version of Garfeon is just Nermal.

Oh you want to see shiny Garfeon???? pic.twitter.com/u6LBAVUKjb — RJ Palmer (@arvalis) June 27, 2021

As for the actual upcoming Pokemon video games, Pokemon Brilliant Diamond and Pokemon Shining Pearl are set to release for the Nintendo Switch on November 19th. You can check out all of our previous coverage of those titles right here. An all-new Pokemon video game, Pokemon Legends: Arceus, is set to release for the Nintendo Switch on January 28, 2022. You can check out all of our previous coverage of that new video game right here. And, as always, you can check out all of our previous coverage of the Pokemon franchise in general right here.

What do you make of RJ Palmer's concept art for new Eevee evolutions? ...would you like to see an actual Garfield-themed Pokemon game? Let us know in the comments, or feel free to reach out and hit me up directly over on Twitter at @rollinbishop to talk about all things gaming!

