‘Detective Pikachu’ Gets Official Comic Adaptation

Detective Pikachu is getting a comic book adaptation. Legendary announced that their comics division was publishing a comic book adaptation of their live action Pokemon movie, which stars Ryan Reynolds as the voice of Detective Pikachu and Justice Smith as his human partner. The full length graphic novel will be a traditional adaptation of the Detective Pikachu movie as opposed to a prequel or sequel comic. No creative team was announced for the graphic novel, nor was a specific release date given. You can see the full tweet containing the announcement and the cover to the graphic novel below:

Legendary Comics is excited to announce the official @DetPikachuMovie graphic novel adaptation. Follow Tim Goodman’s journey through Ryme City, as he searches for his missing father with the help of a Pikachu with a penchant for coffee and danger. Get your copy summer 2019. pic.twitter.com/r3kQzwR3Xv — Legendary (@Legendary) March 14, 2019

To the best of our knowledge, this is the first time that the Pokemon franchise has been adapted to a Western-style comic book format. While there have been plenty of Pokemon manga series over the years and even a few comics that used stills from the anime, this will be the first time that we’ve gotten an “official” Pokemon comic book published by an American comic book company.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Detective Pikachu is getting a big push ahead of its May release. The movie will also have a ton of tie-in merchandise and its own mini-set of Pokemon cards released in the coming weeks.

Detective Pikachu comes out on May 10th.

—–

Have you subscribed to ComicBook Nation, the official Podcast of ComicBook.com yet? Check it out by clicking here or listen below.

In this latest episode, we talk about the new Aladdin trailer, how the new Joker looks in the Harley Quinn show, a HUGE Captain Marvel discussion & so much more! Make sure to subscribe now and never miss an episode!