Detective Pikachu Releasing Life-Size Pikachu Doll

Pokemon: Detective Pikachu might be the first live-action film for the franchise, but the franchise itself has been around for a long time at this point. There’s been decades of merchandise designed, created, and sold since it first came on the scene. Even so, the newly announced life-size action doll of Detective Pikachu himself might be the absolute cutest thing ever created for it.

More specifically, Japanese toy company MegaHouse has revealed said action doll, and lists the adorable pocket monster (who couldn’t fit in a pocket) at around $200. It’s currently scheduled to release in December 2019, and, according to Crunchyroll, pre-orders can be made at three stores:: Megatre Shop, Premium Bandai, and AmiAmi.

The reason this is an “action doll” rather than anything else is that it comes equipped with multiple joints, allowing folks to pose Detective Pikachu in a number of evocative ways. You can check out some of what the doll can do in the tweet below:

Pokemon: Detective Pikachu is now in theaters. You can read our spoiler-free review of the film here. The official synopsis for Pokemon: Detective Pikachu is included below:

“The story begins when ace detective Harry Goodman goes mysteriously missing, prompting his 21-year-old son Tim to find out what happened. Aiding in the investigation is Harry’s former Pokémon partner, Detective Pikachu: a hilariously wise-cracking, adorable super-sleuth who is a puzzlement even to himself.

“Finding that they are uniquely equipped to communicate with one another, Tim and Pikachu join forces on a thrilling adventure to unravel the tangled mystery. Chasing clues together through the neon-lit streets of Ryme City—a sprawling, modern metropolis where humans and Pokémon live side by side in a hyper-realistic live-action world—they encounter a diverse cast of Pokémon characters and uncover a shocking plot that could destroy this peaceful co-existence and threaten the whole Pokémon universe.”