Baldur’s Gate 3 Short May Have Just Confirmed a Fan-Favorite Ship

Despite the monsters, witches, exploding barrels, and general mayhem that keep players busy in Baldur’s Gate 3, there has always been time for romance. While many D&D enthusiasts working through the game focus specifically on who their Tav might be flirting with, others have taken time to speculate which companions might make a perfect pair, and a specific couple has received plenty of love over the past two years.

Shadowheart and Karlach are a grumpy black cat and golden retriever lesbian couple fit for the most dedicated lovers of a cute romance trope. The couple didn’t spawn out of thin air either. Witty banter between the characters when in a party together and delightful live show performances from their voice actors have spawned a dedicated fanbase for these two butt-kicking powerhouses.

However, it seems the relationship between Karlach and Shadowheart might be getting some recognition from Larian, thanks to the short film “The Final Patch” that aired alongside the eighth content expansion for BG3.

Team Jacob T-Shirts And Cute Cuddles

In the short film, Astarion is the main character, and the iconic team of companions fight against a dragon. They are picked off one by one until everyone is left unconscious. However, the real juicy detail is shown as the film cuts to each character sitting in the “home” in real life, showing they had all been playing Baldur’s Gate 3 together “in real life.” During this sequence, Shadowheart and Karlach are seen in the same apartment sharing a particularly snuggly hug.

The space seems to be shared, with plants growing on the ceiling and a Team Jacob t-shirt hanging off the back of the sofa. The official animation seems to have confirmed that if given the chance, the pair would end up living together in a committed relationship.

Why Does Karlach/Shadowheart Matter?

Baldur’s Gate 3 continues a fairly common situation with romance-inclusive games in the RPG genre. While Tav, the player’s character, can build a deep and meaningful relationship with other characters, anyone left on the sidelines is “forever alone.”

This means that characters don’t intermingle or form relationships outside of Tav if they are left to their own devices. While this makes sense to a degree, as the additional writing and animating of such relationships would be time-consuming and costly, it does leave the feeling that Tav is the only character with autonomy, and that the companions are something like dolls in a dollhouse.

While the relationship between Karlach and Shadowheart is only as deep as a player chooses to imagine it while playing, the inclusion of a possible relationship in the short film adds a level of dimension to these characters that is delightfully narrative. It gives them a life, desires, and connections unrelated to Tav, and depth that can only be spawned through little details like building a life free of player intervention.

For many fans of the game, it is nice to think that after the conclusion of BG3’s events, characters untethered to Tav could go on to find happiness with others, and build a comfortable life filled with love where the main character isn’t the only force standing between them having a reasonable life or one filled with misery and destruction.

Both Karlach and Shadowheart’s Fates Heavily Depend on The Player Character

This little snippet of a happy Shadowheart and Karlach is particularly nice to see, because they both have storylines that are heavily dependent on the actions of the main player character. If Tav doesn’t save them, they are both left to fairly miserable fates that they evidently can’t escape on their own or with the help of others.

It’s very nice to think that if Tav were to run off with Astarion or Gale, maybe these two could pair up and help each other out. While the point of an RPG is to be the one immersed in a story, BG3’s beloved cast of companions has called the “god” main character into question. For many, it hasn’t been satisfying to know that without Tav these intelligent, well-written characters are doomed.

While “The Final Patch” short film is clearly satire, and meant to play on the delicious irony of companion characters playing themselves in a silly combat sequence, it is just additional proof that Baldur’s Gate 3 built a story where the main cast can stand on their own, seperate of the player’s will and choices. It’s fun, it’s cute, and the idea that Karlach and Shadowheart might be shopping for boxes of cereal and houseplants is beyond delightful.

While their relationship might be trapped in a few short seconds of animation and the enraptured words of player fanfictions, there is no doubt that this little acknowledgement of their potential as a couple adds to the fun of the series and makes playing through the games that much more engaging.