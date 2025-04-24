All Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 Voice Actors (And Where They’re From)

Sandfall Interactive’s debut title, Clair Obscur: Expedition 33, is one of 2025’s most anticipated titles, both for its impressive visuals and flashy RPG combat. However, one factor that’s drawn in a lot of people is it’s stacked cast, which includes Marvel superheroes, Baldur’s Gate favorites, and even an acting legend of The Lord of the Rings fame. With the game coming out in the coming days, we’ve compiled all of the voice actors that are in Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 and where you may know their lovely vocals from when you join the Expedition to stop the Paintress.

It’s important to note that this is not the complete list of actors, as the game has yet to be released. Once the game is fully out, we will update the article with more actors that can now be revealed. Even still, if you want to go in as blind as possible, do be warned that there could be story spoilers for the game’s party and story.

All Voice Actors in Clair Obscur: Expedition 33

Gustave – Charlie Cox

Maelle – Jennifer English

Lune – Kirsty Rider

Sciel – Shala Nyx

Monoco – Rich Keeble

Verso – Ben Starr

Renoir – Andy Serkis

Equie – Maxence Cazorla

TBA – Devora Wilde

TBA – Tracy Wiles

Where You Know Clair Obscur: Expedition 33’s Cast From

Daredevil (Charlie Cox) from Daredevil: Born Again, Shadowheart (Jennifer English) from Baldur’s Gate 3.

The most obvious names in the cast are, of course, from Hollywood: Charlie Cox and Andy Serkis, who play Gustave and Renoir, respectively. Those who’ve been keeping up with the MCU will instantly recognize Cox, as he finally returned to TV as Hell Kitchen’s defender, Daredevil/Matt Murdock, in Daredevil: Born Again. His inclusion in Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 did take many by surprise, just as much as the iconic Andy Serkis did upon its reveal. Serkis is highly respected in the industry, mostly for his amazing motion capture roles like Caesar from the Planet of the Apes series and, more notably, Smeagol/Gollum in The Lord of the Rings franchise.

While known for prominent streaming service projects like The Sandman, The Old Guard, and Good Omens, Kirsty Rider (Lune), Shala Nyx (Sciel), and Rich Keeble (Monoco) have dabbled in video games. In terms of Kirsty, she voiced boss Kuroki the Artist in 2022’s indie hit Sifu. Shala, meanwhile, has been in a few games, most notably Cyberpunk 2077: Phantom Liberty (as Farida) and Banishers: Ghosts of New Eden (as Bess Law). Finally, Rich has done some voice work for games like Wuthering Waves (as Fenrico), The Lord of the Rings: Gollum (as Mouth of Sauron), and Split Fiction (as Board Member).

With the fervent success of Baldur’s Gate 3, many of the actors have gone on to do huge projects, and Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 is no exception. A whopping four voice actors are in the game, with two being leads. Those two are the aforementioned Shala Nyx (Sciel), who played Carlorina the Wolf, and, of course, Jennifer English (Maelle), who played the Acolyte party member Shadowheart. Joining the two are, in unnamed roles, Devora Wilde and Tracy Wiles, who, in Baldur’s Gate 3, played party members Lae’zel and Jaheira, respectively.

To round out the cast, we have two actors; one who is seemingly everywhere in gaming and another who can be heard in both French and English dubs. The latter is Maxence Cazorla (Esquie), a French actor who hasn’t done any video games, but has done short films both as an actor and director. The first is the ever-popular Ben Starr (Verso), whose voice has been in tons of projects recently. From the Marathon trailer to The First Berserker: Khazan, Starr shot to fame for his acclaimed performance as protagonist Clive Rosfield in Final Fantasy XVI. Both characters have been shrouded in mystery, so we’ll see more of them when Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 arrives.

Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 launches on PC, PlayStation 5, and Xbox Series X|S on April 24th.