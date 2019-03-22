‘Detective Pikachu’ TV Spot Shows Pikachu in Action

A new 30 second Detective Pikachu clip shows off Pikachu’s funny and serious sides. The new commercial, which Ryan Reynolds revealed on social media earlier today, shows Pikachu rushing into battle using his Quick Attack move as he bounces from parade balloon to parade balloon. The clip also shows Pikachu enjoying a nice chin scratch courtesy of Kathryn Newton’s Lucy and complaining about his stubby legs when Tim (played by Justice Smith) refuses to let him stand on his shoulder as he walks. We also see Detective Pikachu’s thoughts on all the Pikachu merchandise he sees, commenting that he finds it both flattering and creepy at the same time.

View this post on Instagram I actually have this bed. #DetectivePikachu A post shared by Ryan Reynolds (@vancityreynolds) on Mar 22, 2019 at 6:31am PDT

Detective Pikachu is the first ever live action Pokemon movie and stars Reynolds as the voice of the title character. The movie follows Detective Pikachu and his human partner Tim as they try to solve the mystery of Tim’s father’s disappearance along with hyperaggressive Pokemon that threaten the harmony between Pokemon and humans in Ryme City. The movie also stars Bill Nighy, Ken Watanabe, and Suki Waterhouse along with over 60 “live action” versions of Pokemon.

The movie is jam-packed with Pokemon easter eggs, including a few that pop up in the commercial above. For instance, Mew briefly makes an appearance (in digital form) as does the Legendary Pokemon Reshiram.

Detective Pikachu comes out on May 10th.

