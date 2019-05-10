Pokemon: Detective Pikachu Post-Credits Scene Revealed

Does Pokemon: Detective Pikachu have a post credits scene after the movie? Ever since Iron Man made staying after the credits a requirement, every fan wants to know if they need to stay in their seats when the first Pokemon live action movie is over. Of course, with that mindset, everyone will be sticking around through all of the credits this weekend when they head out to see the first ever live-action Pokemon movie, Pokemon: Detective Pikachu. But is there actually a post credits scene at the end?

Even though this seems like the perfect movie for a post-credits scene, as it is essentially setting up an entire franchise of Pokemon movies. However, the film completely forgoes the use of a stinger at the end. There is a really fun credits sequence once the movie ends, but nothing to follow it. All of the franchise building takes place in the movie itself.

There may not be a scene after the credits, but Detective Pikachu does its best to try and please hardcore fans of the Pokemon franchise. While talking to ComicBook.com’s Megan Peters, director Rob Letterman spoke about how closely he worked with The Pokemon Company to get everything right.

“We worked really closely with The Pokemon Company and the original creators,” Letterman said. “There was a lot of respect and care put into the movie…We went after the hardcore fans first. We made sure the Pokemon were right, we followed the rules, and they were double-triple checked by The Pokemon Company.”

Detective Pikachu is now playing in theaters.

