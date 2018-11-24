‘Detective Pikachu’ Trailer Remix Works in Iconic ‘Pokemon’ Theme Song

Though it features several cameos and nods to previous entries in the Pokemon franchise, the first trailer for the upcoming film Detective Pikachu arguably only tentatively connects with the franchise’s anime series. Thankfully, one intrepid fan has put an anime-style spin on the trailer by inserting the iconic opening theme song into it.

The newly remixed trailer, created by the YouTube channel M4L Animations, basically edits in the classic “Pokemon Theme” from the first season of the Pokemon anime series so that it lines up with the big beats of the original trailer. It isn’t a perfect match, but the moment it starts up right after meeting Detective Pikachu (voiced by Ryan Reynolds), it works shockingly well. It helps that the anime theme song is basically synonymous with the franchise at this point.

Detective Pikachu, the first major, live-action motion picture from the incredibly popular video game franchise, is scheduled to release on May 10, 2019. The official synopsis for the film is included below:

“The story begins when ace detective Harry Goodman goes mysteriously missing, prompting his 21-year-old son Tim to find out what happened. Aiding in the investigation is Harry’s former Pokémon partner, Detective Pikachu: a hilariously wise-cracking, adorable super-sleuth who is a puzzlement even to himself. Finding that they are uniquely equipped to communicate with one another, Tim and Pikachu join forces on a thrilling adventure to unravel the tangled mystery. Chasing clues together through the neon-lit streets of Ryme City—a sprawling, modern metropolis where humans and Pokémon live side by side in a hyper-realistic live-action world—they encounter a diverse cast of Pokémon characters and uncover a shocking plot that could destroy this peaceful co-existence and threaten the whole Pokémon universe.”