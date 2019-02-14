‘Detective Pikachu’ Wishes Fans a Happy Valentine’s Day With These Adorable Cards

It’s Valentine’s Day which means love is in the air and with Detective Pikachu on the horizon, what better way to get into the spirit than with lovely (and adorable) pocket monsters as electrifying V-day cards?

Happy #ValentinesDay from a little yellow secret admirer. Share these cards with your Pokémon partner! #DetectivePikachu pic.twitter.com/GhpdjAtbu1 — POKÉMON Detective Pikachu (@DetPikachuMovie) February 14, 2019

Whether you’re a fan of the star himself Pikachu, or want to go the weird penile-looking route with Mime, these hi-rez cards are perfect for those special someones in your life. Plus, there’s no way you can ignore the fuzzy Jiggly Puff, come on now.

Detective Pikachu is slated to make its way into theaters on May 10, 2019 with Ryan Reynolds as the adorable star himself!

To learn more about the upcoming movie, check out the official synopsis below:

“The story begins when ace private eye Harry Goodman goes mysteriously missing, prompting his 21-year-old son Tim to find out what happened. Aiding in the investigation is Harry’s former Pokémon partner, Detective Pikachu: a hilariously wise-cracking, adorable super-sleuth who is a puzzlement even to himself. Finding that they are uniquely equipped to communicate with one another, Tim and Pikachu join forces on a thrilling adventure to unravel the tangled mystery. Chasing clues together through the neon-lit streets of Ryme City—a sprawling, modern metropolis where humans and Pokémon live side by side in a hyper-realistic live-action world—they encounter a diverse cast of Pokémon characters and uncover a shocking plot that could destroy this peaceful co-existence and threaten the whole Pokémon universe.”

Thoughts on the adorable Valentine’s Day card starring some of our favorite Pokemon? What other characters would you like to see get the lovey-dovey treatment? Sound off with your thoughts on both the cards and the upcoming film in the comment section below, or hit me up over on Twitter @DirtyEffinHippy!