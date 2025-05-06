Grand Theft Auto 6: What Song Plays in Trailer #2?

While fans are still in shock and recoiling from Grand Theft Auto 6’s latest delay, Rockstar has now released the official second trailer for GTA 6. This adds a little over two and a half minutes of footage, some of which appear to be gameplay and cutscenes. The trailer dove deeper into the lives of Jason and Lucia, revealing more about the game’s story, and features a catchy tune that has fans pumped for the long-anticipated game. While picking apart the trailer for any details, GTA players have identified the song playing during the second trailer as “Hot Together” by The Pointer Sisters.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Fans of The Pointer Sisters will have recognized the song right away, but others will likely appreciate this introduction as it is paired with GTA 6. “Hot Together” is the name of The Pointer Sisters’ track number six from their 12th album. It was released in 1986 and the album achieved decent success over the years.

Play video

From radios to songs in trailers, music in GTA have long gone together hand-in-hand to the point that people look to teases from musicians as hints as to when the next reveals will happen via Rockstar. This may be the last trailer that we get for GTA 6 based on how long it took to get his one, so “Hot Together” may be the final trailer song we hear before the game releases next year.

That being said, its inclusion in one of the most-anticipated trailers of 2025 will likely see it shoot up the charts. Spotify will probably see the biggest effect from GTA 6’s second trailer over the next few weeks. The trailer has already received a lot of praise and has been viewed over 20,000 times in the past 20 minutes.

Rockstar Games announced last week that GTA 6 would be delayed until May 26th, 2026. Fans expected the game in 2025, especially after Rockstar’s insistence it would hit its 2025 release. With the game delayed, fans have been desperate for the next trailer, and Rockstar has delivered.

Grand Theft Auto VI follows Jason and Lucia, two lovers who find themselves on the wrong side of a conspiracy in sunny Florida’s Vice City. The pair thrive when the odds are against them, but they’ll need all their luck and skill to survive this round. With another year to go before release, Rockstar Games will likely reveal more about GTA 6 beyond what we learned in today’s announcement, so fans should keep an eye out while listening to “Hot Together.”