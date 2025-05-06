Latest GTA 6 Trailer Teases the Return of Cage Fighting

For many Grand Theft Auto fans, cage fighting is a beloved side activity that has long needed a comeback. This mini-game is featured in The Ballad of Gay Tony, a DLC that adds additional story and content to GTA 4. Ever since this DLC debuted cage matches, many GTA fans have been hoping to see it return in later installments. Sadly, cage fighting mini-games are so far absent from GTA 5, despite fans yearning for a new DLC to add them back in. But in a quick, blink-and-you’ll-miss-it moment, the latest trailer for GTA 6 suggests that Rockstar is ready to grant players’ wishes at last.

The new trailer was finally revealed on May 5th, showing off over 2 minutes of content for the latest installment in the Grand Theft Auto series. Along with a look at our main characters and more details about the story, the trailer shows off the impressive graphics. Though still more of a cinematic trailer than one showcasing gameplay, it’s nevertheless given us more details about GTA 6 that we previously didn’t have. And of course, this includes a quick moment that suggests the cage fighting mini-game just might be coming back for GTA 6.

The quick moment flashes up around the 1:55 time stamp, showing Lucia throwing a kick in what appears to be an enclosed cage fighting ring. If this quick glimpse is what it looks like, GTA 6 just might let players experience what this beloved mini-game could be in a modern game. The graphics have certainly come a long way since The Ballad of Gay Tony, and it’s quite possible the mechanics of a brand-new cage fighting tournament could be updated, as well. For now, this is just a potential hint about the return of cage fighting, so it’s not quite confirmation, but an enticing potential teaser nonetheless.

Grand Theft Auto 6 is set to release on May 26th, 2026 for PS5 and Xbox Series X|S. So, gamers have a while to wait before we’ll know for sure whether cage fighting is making its return or if Lucia is up to something else in that quick clip. Regardless, the latest trailer and newly unveiled details about the story and characters certainly prove that the wait is going to be worth it for GTA fans.