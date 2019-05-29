Detective Pikachu Video Game Sequel Announced

The Pokemon Company has announced that a sequel to the Detective Pikachu video game will be released for the Nintendo Switch. The Pokemon Company’s CEO Tsunekazu Ishihara announced that Creatures and Nintendo will be releasing a sequel to Detective Pikachu, the 2016 game that inspired the hit movie of the same name. No further details were announced, but the game will follow up on the cliffhanger ending of the video game, with Tim’s father still missing and Detective Pikachu still without his memory.

The original Detective Pikachu game was a classic mystery game, in which players collected clues to solve a series of related mysteries tied to Pokemon seemingly going berserk and attacking their trainers. Thegame attracted high praise from players, especially for its colorful depiction of Ryme City and Detective Pikachu – who was much gruffer and more driven by caffeine than in the movie.

When Legendary picked up the Pokemon franchise in 2017, they surprisingly announced an adaptation of Detective Pikachu instead of a more traditional Pokemon game or an adaptation of the Pokemon anime. While some were skeptical, the movie proved to be a big success, garnering praise from critics and Pokemon fans. While not formally announced, many believe that Detective Pikachu will prove to be the cornerstone of an entire Pokemon universe.

While the original Detective Pikachu was released for the Nintendo 3DS, the sequel will be released for the Nintendo Switch. Whether that means that we’ll get a deeper story or perhaps more complex gameplay remains to be seen. We’ll provide additional updates about this and other Pokemon news announced later today, so stay tuned.