This Stunning Detroit: Become Human Cosplay Brings Connor to Life Like Never Before

Detroit Become Human delved into more than a few heavy themes meant to thrust the player into a place of discomfort and revelation. With the overlying theme of consciousness and awakening, the unique narrative instantly drew the love, awe, and attention of gamers worldwide. Because of that, it should be of no surprise that this story has inspired some incredible fan designs including this stunningly accurate cosplay by one ‘NipahDUBS’.

This male cosplayer has done incredible work in the past from Final Fantasy, to Kingdom Hearts, and pretty much everything in between. His latest contribution to the fandom though comes from his incredible attention to detail, which is evident in his Connor cosplay below:

Videos by ComicBook.com

The entire cosplay itself is amazing with the makeup, hair design, and the suit itself – but what truly makes it breaktaking is the graphic work as well. It literally looks like a screenshot, even down to the PlayStation 4 responses and the chance of probability.

As for the character himself, the studio describes him as “a prototype, named the RK800, created by CyberLife. His initial goal is to assist human detectives in their investigations by offering them technological assistance. He is also equipped with a social module specially developed to create the “ideal partner”, capable of integrating into any team. He is also equipped with special features, such as a real-time molecular analyzer and a sophisticated simulator that can reconstruct past events. He is exceptionally intelligent, cold and determined, ready to do anything to succeed in his mission.

When the first cases of androids with abnormal behavior are reported, CyberLife offers to send this prototype to assist Detroit police. Connor has already undergone field tests involving androids, but this is his first investigation.Connor is sent to join Lieutenant Hank Anderson, a grizzled, alcoholic detective who hates androids. Connor will need to make use of his “psychology” module to earn the respect of his partner and discover the truth about deviants.”

You can see more of NipahDUBS’s amazing portfolio, including his print store for this amazing Connor nod, right here on his official Facebook page! As for Detroit: Become Human, the existential title is available now exclusively for PlayStation 4 players.