Detroit: Become Human Release Date Confirmed, Coming This May

When Detroit: Become Human was first announced, hopeful gamers were instantly intrigued by the stunning realism and the harsh realities of man vs. machine, consciousness vs. basic reaction, right vs. wrong. The dualistic nature driven hard into the narrative’s framework instantly enthralled PlayStation players all over the world, and now we finally know when we will be getting our hands on it!

Quantic Dream’s David Cage made the official announcement today over at the PlayStation blog to share with the world the good news!

Videos by ComicBook.com

“We are proud to announce that Detroit: Become Human now has an official release date. On 25th May, you will finally have the chance to get your hands on Quantic Dream’s most ambitious title to date.

In a dystopian vision of our near future, Detroit is the story of three androids, three machines designed to obey, who start to feel emotions. Confronted with persecution and the violence of society, they will all have to decide who they want to be.

Connor is a prototype designed to help human investigators on cases involving androids; Kara becomes a fugitive by empathising with a little girl, united in their dream of freedom; Markus will become the leader of the android revolution.”

He then went on to dig dip into what this game will offer as the ultimate gaming experience, “Each story is almost as unique as your DNA: it is the result of the choices you made, the minor ones and the important ones,because in Detroit, all choices matter. You will need to observe, think, decide, feel, follow your intuition or your heart, to tell the unique stories of each character, and their stories will become your personal story.”

But it’s not just a thrilling story that this game will give to fans, Quantic promises in their latest letter that they are pushing “the limits of the PS4 as far as we could” with hyper-realistic graphics, accompanying sounds, high-class performance capture, and a stunning production where each choice matters, each consequence could be fatal.

This is one of my most anticipated games of this year, it has so much incredible potential and we can’t wait to see even more! Detroit: Becomes Human releases for the PlayStation 4 on March 25th.