Watch Detroit: Become Human’s New TV Commercial

Detroit: Become Human has a new trailer out that you might’ve seen air recently on TV.

The TV commercial that features the upcoming PlayStation 4 exclusive was shared by PlayStation on YouTube just yesterday with the 30-second clip showcasing some of the game’s main characters in different scenarios. It’s just one of many videos and trailers that Detroit: Become Human has received leading up to its May 25 release, and with the date drawing nearer, it’s unlikely that the pace will slow down anytime soon.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Another of the more recent videos for the game was shared just a few days ago when the art of the game was featured in a video that’s just over four minutes long and shows tons of scenes and settings from the game alongside commentary from the Quantic Dreams team. In addition to a mix of some gameplay and cutscenes, the video shows much of the inspiration behind the scenes in Detroit: Become Human.

If watching videos isn’t your thing and you’d instead rather get a hands-on experience, there’s still a demo for Detroit: Become Human that’s waiting for you in the PlayStation Store. The demo was made available towards the end of April and has players take control of Connor, an android who specializes in negotiating tricky situations. During this demo, you’ll be able to play through a full scenario that’s featured in the main game where you have to use Connor’s skills to negotiate a hostage situation. There are multiple results to be reached through different options and actions, so even though it’s only one scenario, it’ll keep you busy for quite a while if you’re trying to see every possible outcome.

Speaking of skills, you can also use your Amazon Alexa devices when playing Detroit: Become Human to make use of Alexa’s talents as well. Both the full game and the demo are compatible with Alexa-enabled devices with a feature that allows you to enable a skill and find out more about the world around you.

“Introducing a skill that not only enhances your gameplay experience, but also allows you to uncover hidden intel about this near future world. As you take on the role of Connor, a hostage negotiator android sent to take control of this high-stakes situation, the CyberLife Skill will help guide you in your decision making throughout the investigation process, while giving you a deeper look at the various characters involved within the HOSTAGE Demo. It will also give you insights on how you can best alter your decision within the experience that could result in a different ending outcome.”

Detroit: Become Human releases for the PlayStation 4 on May 25.