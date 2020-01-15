Developer of Classic Dreamcast Game Wants to Make a Sequel

When it comes to under-appreciated consoles, the Sega Dreamcast just might top the list. While the system wasn’t on the market for long, it produced a number of beloved games. Skies of Arcadia was one such game, and it just might be the system’s most highly-regarded title. Despite the RPG’s critical reception, Sega has never produced a sequel, merely offering an enhanced port on the Nintendo GameCube back in 2002. At this point, the odds of a sequel seem terribly slim, but not everyone has given up hope. On Twitter, developer Kenji Hiruta was asked about whether he’d like to work on a sequel. Hiruta replied quite affirmatively.

Strongly. I really really want to develop the sequel. https://t.co/QDCydPd00s — 蛭田健司 Kenji Hiruta (@k_h00) January 13, 2020

In Skies of Arcadia, players took on the role of the Blue Rogue air pirate Vyse, as he came into conflict with the Valuan Empire. The title boasted an impressive cast of well-developed characters, among both the game’s heroes and its villains. Though the game never received a sequel, Vyse did return in a handful of other Sega games, including Sonic and All-Stars Racing Transformed, where players could even race around a stage based on the Blue Rogue headquarters.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Skies of Arcadia is hardly Sega’s only property waiting on a sequel. Streets of Rage 4 is due this year, and that’s a franchise that hasn’t seen a new iteration since 1994! Similarly, Super Monkey Ball: Banana Blitz HD released late last year, and the title was the first new game in the franchise since 2014. Fans were excited to see the franchise return, but many were disappointed that the game was an enhanced port, rather than a wholly new title. It seems that Sega doesn’t have time for franchises that don’t feature a particular blue hedgehog, at the moment!

Despite the game’s strong reviews, Skies of Arcadia never sold particularly well, either on Sega Dreamcast or on Nintendo GameCube. That’s likely the biggest hurdle at the moment, and one that could still prove to be an issue in an industry where games consistently struggle to find an audience. Still, Hiruta is clearly still interested, and that should give fans some hope. While it might not be much to go on, Vyse and the Blue Rogues always managed to overcome the odds. Perhaps they will again, someday.

Were you a fan of Skies of Arcadia? Are you still interested in a potential sequel? Let us know in the comments or share your thoughts directly on Twitter at @Marcdachamp to talk all things gaming!