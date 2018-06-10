Devil May Cry 5 Announced At Xbox E3 2018

The next chapter in the Devil May Cry series has been teased for the past few weeks now, with hints that we would be getting it. And, indeed, that’s definitely happening.

During today’s Xbox E3 press conference, Capcom premiered the trailer for Devil May Cry 5, which you can see above. The game looks to be a continuation of the series from Devil May Cry 4, with Nero and Dante once again making a return. But there’s an interesting twist this time around, as Nero appears to be the main playable character that’s hacking and slashing his way through demonic enemies.

Videos by ComicBook.com

The game’s team will once again be headed up by director Hideaki Itsuno, who actually came out during the E3 presentation, cheering on everyone to have a good E3.

The trailer definitely has some cinematic style, which we’ve come to expect from the Devil May Cry franchise. But it also has some new stuff that fans are going to love, including a glimpse at the story and some possibly earth-shaking boss encounters, including a fiery monster that’s probably going to take a lot of damage before he goes down. So, yeah, make sure you get those guns ready.

The combat looks very stylish, with Nero utilizing his twin guns and other moves to take down his adversaries. It’s unknown just how much of an extent Dante will play in the game, but we’re sure he’s going to be introduced at some point, and maybe we’ll see what he’s made of as well.

This will no doubt be one of Capcom’s bigger games for the next year, and hopefully we’ll be seeing more of it in the days ahead. But for now, this should appease DMC fans that have been eager to get back to this world.

Devil May Cry 5 will release in 2019 for Xbox One, as well as PlayStation 4 and PC.