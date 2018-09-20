‘Devil May Cry 5’ Deluxe Edition Transforms Nero Into Mega Man

The Tokyo Game Show is in full swing an in addition to the incredible new trailer that was revealed earlier this morning, we’ve also got a sneak peek at all of the goodies the Deluxe Edition has to offer – including turning Nero into Mega Man! Well, sort of.

Capcom decided to blend two of their beloved franchises when they added Mega Man’s Buster as a Devil Breaker weapon option for Deluxe Edition owners. This effectively makes Nero infinitely cooler because of science and for long-time Mega Man fans? It’s the perfect addition to sweeten the deal.

Videos by ComicBook.com

For more on what the Deluxe Edition has to offer:

Devil Breaker weapons: Gerbera GP01, Pasta Breaker, Sweet Surrender, Mega Buster

Dante weapon: Cavaliere R

Battle music: 3 tracks each from Devil May Cry, Devil May Cry 2, Devil May Cry 3, and Devil May Cry 4

Alternative voices: Style Rank Announcers, Title Calls

Live Action Cutscenes

For those that pre-order the upcoming title, there are a few more goodies to look forward to:

Alt Hero Colors (Nero, Dante)



Alt Heroine Colors (Nico, Lady, Trish)

Buster Arm Early Access (new weapon for Nero)

100,000 Red Orbs

For more on the game itself, “The Devil you know returns in this brand new entry in the over-the-top action series. Prepare to get downright demonic with this signature blend of high-octane stylized action and otherworldly & original characters the series is known for. Director Hideaki Itsuno and the core team have returned to create the most insane, technically advanced and utterly unmissable action experience of this generation!”

The official description continues, “The threat of demonic power has returned to menace the world once again in Devil May Cry 5. The invasion begins when the seeds of a “demon tree” take root in Red Grave City. As this hellish incursion starts to take over the city, a young demon hunter Nero, arrives with his partner Nico in their “Devil May Cry” motorhome. Finding himself without the use of his right arm, Nero enlists Nico, a self-professed weapons artist, to design a variety of unique mechanical Devil Breaker arms to give him extra powers to take on evil demons such as the blood sucking flying Empusa and giant colossus enemy Goliath.”

Devil May Cry 5 makes its grand debut for Xbox One, PlayStation 4, and PC players on March 8th of next year.