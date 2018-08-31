Devil May Cry 5 Photo, Gallery, And Training Modes Confirmed; New Gameplay Released

Today during a PAX West 2018 panel, Capcom made a slew of Devil May Cry 5 announcements, as well as released a slab of new gameplay footage.

First, the announcements. The biggest announcement of the panel was that Devil May Cry 5 will contain a photo mode. But not only will it contain a photo mode, it will also contain a gallery mode. But not only will it contain a gallery and photo mode, it will also come packing a training mode as well. Or in other words, it will have all of the type of extra features that players love.

Unfortunately, Capcom didn’t provide any further details on a single one of these modes, however, it did say said details will arrive soon, before launch.

In addition to a dump of mode confirmations, new gameplay footage was shown off. Highlighting said footage was the showcase of seven of the game’s eight “Devil Breakers,” which are arms that protagonist Nero rocks as extension weapons. These seven Devil Breakers included: Helter Skelter, Rawhide, Overture, Punch Line, Tomboy, Ragtime, and Gerbera.

Below, you can check out the entire panel for yourself, which includes the new gameplay footage (courtesy of Gematsu). The following time stamps of interest are also provided:

– 16:53 to 20:03 – Goliath boss battle

– 21:16 to 21:50 – Gallery Mode showcase

– 24:40 to 36:24 – Devil Breakers showcase

Devil May Cry 5 is in development for PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC. At the moment, barring any delay, it will release worldwide on March 8, 2019.

For more news and media on the game, click here. For more information, here’s an official overview:

Years have passed since the legions of hell have set foot in this world, but now a new demonic invasion has begun, and humanity’s last hope will rest in the hands of three lone demon hunters, each offering a radically different play style. United by fate and a thirst for vengeance, these demon hunters will have to face their demons in the hope to survive.

