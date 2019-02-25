‘Devil May Cry 5’ Has No Plans For DLC Or Post-Launch Support

Beyond the already announced free Bloody Palace update, Capcom currently has no plans for any type of post-launch support or DLC for Devil May Cry 5.

The news comes way of Matt Walker, producer of the game, via Twitter. More specifically, when interacting with a fan on social media, Walker confirmed the only post-launch plans for the game — at least for the moment — is the Bloody Palace update.

Nope! Only plans currently are for BP. ^^ — Matt Walker (@gypsyOtoko) February 19, 2019

Given that Capcom has been pretty actively supporting many of its games post-launch — such as Monster Hunter World — it may come as a surprise to some that it isn’t doing the same with Devil May Cry 5.

Of course, it’s worth noting that plans change all the time. In other words, while Capcom may not be planning any post-launch support for the game beyond bug fixes and stuff of this ilk, that could change, especially if the game sells really well. And when you consider that previous entries in the series have gotten some type of post-launch support in the past, it wouldn’t be very surprising if Capcom 180s on this.

Devil May Cry 5 is poised to release on March 8 via the PS4, Xbox One, and PC. At the moment of publishing, there’s been no word of a Nintendo Switch port.

For more news, media, and information on the highly-anticipated hack-and-slash action game, be sure to peep all of our previous and extensive coverage of the title by clicking right here. For more on what the game is about, here’s an official story synopsis from Capcom:

“The threat of demonic power has returned to menace the world once again in Devil May Cry 5. The invasion begins when the seeds of a “demon tree” take root in Red Grave City. As this hellish incursion starts to take over the city, a young demon hunter Nero, arrives with his partner Nico in their ‘Devil May Cry’ motorhome. Finding himself without the use of his right arm, Nero enlists Nico, a self-professed weapons artist, to design a variety of unique mechanical Devil Breaker arms to give him extra powers to take on evil demons such as the blood sucking flying Empusa and giant colossus enemy Goliath.”