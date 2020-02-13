Devil May Cry 5 Officially the Best-Selling Game in Series History

Today, Capcom revealed that Devil May Cry 5 is now the best-selling game in the history of the franchise. The news comes way of Capcom itself, who has updated all the sales numbers of its games, which in turned revealed that the 2019 game has now sold 3.1 million copies. At 3.1 million units sold, the newest installment in the long-running action hack-and-slash series is now the best-selling and fastest-selling entry in the franchise, passing Devil May Cry 4, which is currently sitting at 3 million even. Beyond the franchise, the game is now Capcom’s 19th best-selling release to date after selling 400,000 copies this last fiscal quarter.

Beyond Devil May Cry 5 and Devil May Cry, the next best-selling entry in the series is DmC Devil May Cry at 2.4 million units sold,which is followed by Devil May Cry at 2.16 million units sold and Devil May Cry 2 at 1.7 million units sold.

According to industry analyst Daniel Ahmad, the 2019 game is “probably” selling in line with Capcom’s expectations, “but is still not a huge hit for the company.” However, given the context of how the series traditionally sells, Devil May Cry 5 is in a good place, though it remains to be seen whether it will be enough to convince Capcom to greenlight another entry.

It’s important to point out that in addition to the sales milestone, the game also reviewed well, coming in at 87, 88, or 89 on Metacritic, depending on the platform.

Devil May Cry 5 is available for PS4, Xbox One, and PC. At the moment of publishing, there’s been no word of any additional ports, which look unlikely at this point.

“The threat of demonic power has returned to menace the world once again in Devil May Cry 5,” reads an official blurb of the game. “The invasion begins when the seeds of a “demon tree” take root in Red Grave City. As this hellish incursion starts to take over the city, a young demon hunter Nero, arrives with his partner Nico in their ‘Devil May Cry‘ motorhome. Finding himself without the use of his right arm, Nero enlists Nico, a self-professed weapons artist, to design a variety of unique mechanical Devil Breaker arms to give him extra powers to take on evil demons such as the blood sucking flying Empusa and giant colossus enemy Goliath.”