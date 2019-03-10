How To Unlock ‘Devil May Cry 5’s Secret Ending

Devil May Cry 5 has a secret ending, and if you want to see it, this is what you will have to do.

Spoilers ahead:

Videos by ComicBook.com

Over the course of Devil May Cry 5 you will face off against Urizen multiple times. And as you will know, you can’t beat him, at first at least. He’s too powerful.

One of these fights happen in the prologue while you’re playing as Nero, who, at this point, doesn’t even have his Devil Trigger or Devil Breaker arm yet. It appears like you can’t win this fight — but you can. Whether coming back after you finished the story or on your first time through, you can beat him, ending the game in just a couple of minutes.

As you can see in the video above from Noctober, what you want to do is strip Urizen of his shields without using any of your Devil Trigger. After doing this, equip your devil suit, and then just start going to town on the villain as close as possible.

Unfortunately, the secret ending isn’t the same caliber as some other secret endings in recent years, but it’s cool nonetheless, and something most players will probably never even know exists.

Devil May Cry 5 is available for PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC. For more news and media on the hack-and-slash title, click here. For more on what we think of the new adventure in the beloved series, check out our review. Here’s a snippet from it:

“Devil May Cry 5 brings back the familiar devil that we know in a way we’ve never seen him before: older and vulnerable. Because of this new outlook, the latest game in the franchise offers players a chance to take on a demon-invested world once more through different eyes.

“What makes Devil May Cry 5 such a delight for longtime fans is that it genuinely feels like a Devil May Cry game. The previous DMC was hit or miss with fans, but the classic combat style mixed in with new moves and a killer soundtrack reminded me why I fell in love with Dante and this incredible world to begin with. For those that have followed this series from the start Devil May Cry 5 will not disappoint.”

Thanks, PC Gamer.

—–

Have you subscribed to ComicBook Nation, the official Podcast of ComicBook.com yet? Check it out by clicking here or listen below.

In this latest episode, we talk Arrow coming to an end, new Avengers: Endgame footage shown, a HUGE Captain Marvel discussion & so much more! Make sure to subscribe now and never miss an episode!