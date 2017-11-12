Rumor: Devil May Cry 5 and Soul Calibur VI Will Be Revealed at PSX

PlayStation fans will finally see the reveal of Devil May Cry 5 and Soul Calibur VI during this year’s PSX if a series of leaks prove to be true.

This year’s PlayStation Experience was already expected to be an event packed with games like Ghost of Tsushima and other exclusives receiving more gameplay details, but announcing two games for acclaimed series amid the brand new titles would leave everyone with something to look forward to. We haven’t seen a Devil May Cry Game since DmC: Devil May Cry in 2013 with Devil May Cry 4 coming before that all the way back in 2008, but that’ll hopefully change on Dec. 8-9 at PSX.

This will finally be announced at PSX,” a post on Reddit said from a user who claims to have credible sources. “Dante, Vergil, and Nero will all be playable on the game. I don’t know if that will be confirmed at PSX in particular alongside the reveal, but multiple sources have informed me that all three characters are on it and you can play as them.”

Soul Calibur VI

The next game that’ll be announced at PSX is supposedly Soul Calibur IV, a game that’ll be receiving a Nintendo Switch version as well, if the leak is accurate.

“I was told it’ll be for PS4, PC, and Nintendo Switch,” the leaker said on Soul Calibur VI. “There was no Xbox One version mentioned to me. The game should be revealed by the end of the year and make its 21st anniversary at least. One trustworthy source told me it would be revealed at PSX.”

Some leaks can be discarded as simple attempts to gain fake Internet points and a moment of fame, but this leaker has some credibility after one superpowered leak seen below was recently confirmed to be true.

Why the Leak May Be True

If this were the first leak that the source provided, you’d be right to be doubtful of its credibility. But it turns out that the creator of the Reddit post and the source for the PSX rumors has already been proven correct when leaking the recent Injustice 2 DLC reveal.

The leaker began the post by claiming to be the one who leaked that the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles and Enchantress were included in the third Fighter Pack for Injustice 2. Vergeben, the user name tied to the leaks, cited a post where they teased that the last addition to Fighter Pack 3 would be someone from a different company with an emphasis on the word “they” before being straightforward with the leak and saying that it would be the TMNT.

This leak should still be taken with a grain of salt given the unverified claims, but the leaker’s track record so far means that this year’s PSX may be quite the event to look forward to.

