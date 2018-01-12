Gaming

Devil May Cry Creator Looks to God of War for Redesign Inspiration

The upcoming God of War title has definitely made waves, especially so when the creative director came out to say they essentially had to tear the franchise apart and rebuild it brick by brick in order to gain Sony’s approval for that needed green light. The plan worked, and many can’t wait to see Kratos in an entirely new way. Because of this, it shouldn’t be surprising that fellow developers are taking notice of that redesign and looking towards that for inspiration. The same could be said for Devil May Cry creator Hideki Kamiya as he looks to the future for Devil May Cry 5.

Kamiya took to his social media to show off some of those potential ideas, including naming God of War as a model change spotlight:

Immediately fans had a few ideas about his thought process. Some were completely onboard, where others thought it was an unrealistic jump:

Considering the mixed reception, and the reception the last DMC received, it will be interesting to see the direction the team ultimately goes in. With the Devil May Cry HD collection slated for release, it could be bad timing for a complete redesign with such an immediate refresher for why so many loved the series to begin with. The Hack n Slash style is iconic for Dante, and it would be definitely an experience to see that change. That being said, crazier things have happened to franchises and it all ended up mighty fine in the end.

Luckily for those violently opposed, Devil May Cry 5 is already deep into development stage. This means it is entirely far too late for such a drastic design change. It even looks like the next phase is going to ignore DMC: Devil May Cry all together and immediately pick up where DMC 4 dropped off. For now … we wait. So far we have no release window, no platform picks … nothing but a few leaks here and there. Stay tuned while we find out more about our beloved Dante!

