Devil May Cry Creator Looks to God of War for Redesign Inspiration

The upcoming God of War title has definitely made waves, especially so when the creative director came out to say they essentially had to tear the franchise apart and rebuild it brick by brick in order to gain Sony’s approval for that needed green light. The plan worked, and many can’t wait to see Kratos in an entirely new way. Because of this, it shouldn’t be surprising that fellow developers are taking notice of that redesign and looking towards that for inspiration. The same could be said for Devil May Cry creator Hideki Kamiya as he looks to the future for Devil May Cry 5.

Kamiya took to his social media to show off some of those potential ideas, including naming God of War as a model change spotlight:

I’m just throwing some ideas out there, but I think it’s about time DMC got a game design revision. Looking at current global trends and the amazing graphics in recent Capcom games, the next DMC game could do with a full model change, like the new God of War.(1/2) — 神谷英樹 Hideki Kamiya (@PG_kamiya) January 12, 2018

Instead of being an anime-style hack ‘n’ slash, maybe Capcom will turn DMC5 into a realistic, cinematic action game…?(2/2) — 神谷英樹 Hideki Kamiya (@PG_kamiya) January 12, 2018

Immediately fans had a few ideas about his thought process. Some were completely onboard, where others thought it was an unrealistic jump:

The last thing we need is more cinematic games that do away with gameplay. — 「DRIFT!!」 (@47drift) January 12, 2018

Personally, I think it would be an interesting, fresh direction. That said, I’d rather you had the chance to take it in that direction yourself. — Nayan Ramachandran🌯 (@thetrin) January 12, 2018

Please no… the only dmc that didn’t click with me was the DMC (ninja theory one) so… anime all the way 😂 pic.twitter.com/mj04FE63qx — Tiago Martins (@Don_guerreiro55) January 12, 2018

I would love to see a more cinematic approach to the storytelling with deeper character writing and stuff like this.

But think that we can keep the combat highly stylized as it has always been while doing so.

Perhaps even blending gameplay and cinematics all together (not as QTE) — [Clever screen name] (@BadWolf_Wagner) January 12, 2018

I hope that won’t happen. Those mainstream realistic, cinematic action games all play more or less the same, there is no need to butcher what’s left of Devil May Cry to please such a target audience. Also, Devil May Cry without the ability to jump would be a mistake. — Alastor (@TheronInc) January 12, 2018

I’d be sad if they did. The gameplay style of the original DMC games (& their level of depth and complexity) is still woefully under-represented in the games industry, besides what Platinum makes. Not the end of the world if they do change it, I just probably won’t be interested — Existence Was A Mistake 🗑️ (@RolandofGilead6) January 12, 2018

Could be an interesting take on the series. Excited to see what Capcom ultimately has planned. — ノア (@KyloAmamiya) January 12, 2018

Considering the mixed reception, and the reception the last DMC received, it will be interesting to see the direction the team ultimately goes in. With the Devil May Cry HD collection slated for release, it could be bad timing for a complete redesign with such an immediate refresher for why so many loved the series to begin with. The Hack n Slash style is iconic for Dante, and it would be definitely an experience to see that change. That being said, crazier things have happened to franchises and it all ended up mighty fine in the end.

Luckily for those violently opposed, Devil May Cry 5 is already deep into development stage. This means it is entirely far too late for such a drastic design change. It even looks like the next phase is going to ignore DMC: Devil May Cry all together and immediately pick up where DMC 4 dropped off. For now … we wait. So far we have no release window, no platform picks … nothing but a few leaks here and there. Stay tuned while we find out more about our beloved Dante!