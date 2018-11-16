‘Devil May Cry’ Anime Producer Becomes Dante to Celebrate Netflix Reveal

Netflix is showing no signs of slowing down anytime soon. Hot off the heels of Castlevania’s success, producer Adi Shankar has officially revealed that he is heading a new project bringing Devil May Cry to life with a new anime series! What better way to celebrate the big news than by becoming Dante himself?!

Of course, Devil May Cry fans were all about the recent reveal, despite many rumors stating that the new series would be Legend of Zelda:

T H I S P A R T Y ‘ S G E T T I N C R A Z Y! pic.twitter.com/z1HNSn5wJD — RShadow75 (@Rogueshadow75) November 16, 2018

Caatlevania had my curiosity, but Devil May Cry has my attention. — D (@D_TheGamer) November 16, 2018

Unfortunately, we don’t have too many details at this time, though just knowing it’s happening is exciting enough. This news especially comes at a phenomenal time with Netflix continuously bolstering their anime cred not only with Castlevania, but series such as Voltron: Legendary Defender.

The excitement first began earlier this year when the producer teased an upcoming project over on Instagram. He told fans he was “working with an iconic Japanese gaming company to adapt one of their iconic video game series into a series.” While many naturally assumed that this meant a Legend of Zelda adaptation was in the works – especially with all of the wild success Breath of the Wild saw – it seems that Shankar was ready to dive into a pit of demons and hellish torment instead.

With Devil May Cry having a new game on the horizon, this anime series will only add to the hype that is Dante. Hopefully we’ll be learning more details – including casting news – in the near future, but until then – at least we have the man himself as … well, the man himself!