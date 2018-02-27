Twitch Prime’s Devil May Cry Giveaway Has Been Delayed

The original Devil May Cry was supposed to be available for all Twitch Prime members starting on Feb. 27, but that giveaway has now been pushed back to March.

The delay of the game’s distribution was announced through the official Devil May Cry Twitter account in a tweet that referenced a previous tweet from Feb. 13. In the first tweet, it was confirmed that Twitch Prime members would be able to get the original game for free, but the follow-up tweet confirmed the recent delay while giving a new distribution timeframe of March 6 – April 3.

Due to unforeseen technical circumstances, we are shifting the free distribution period of the original Devil May Cry on @TwitchPrime to March 6 – April 3, 2018. We apologize for the inconvenience. https://t.co/MipIKRuxMA — Devil May Cry (@DevilMayCry) February 27, 2018

No reason was given beyond the “unforeseen technical circumstances” mentioned in the tweet. The Capcom post that provided the initial details on the game’s giveaway has also been updated to reflect the changes mentioned in the tweet.

The post also has instructions for how players will receive the game when it’s released to Twitch Prime members. Sub the now outdated Feb. 27 date for the timeframe provided in the tweet above and you’ll see how easy it is to get the game so long as you’re a Twitch Prime member.

“Starting on February 27, we’re letting you play the very first Devil May Cry for free! This limited-time offer will get you the PC version of the game through the Twitch Desktop App, where you’ll also be able to purchase the full collection. Visit Twitch.tv on the 27th, log in to your Twitch Prime account and claim the original Devil May Cry for free. There’s even a free trial you can sign up for at twitchprime.com.”

Depending on when the game is actually released, however, players might already have their hands on another highly-anticipated Devil May Cry product, the Devil May Cry HD Collection. This collection of games launches on March 13 for the PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC, a collection that includes remastered versions of the first three games in the series. Each of the remastered games that compose the Devil May Cry HD Collection will run at 60 FPS.

The collection will be available for $30 on each platform when it’s released on March 13, but look for the free copy of the original Devil May Cry to become available through the Twitch App that’ll hopefully come prior to the collection’s release.