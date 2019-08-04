Devil’s Hunt Release Date Revealed In New Trailer

Developer Layopi Games and publisher 1C Entertainment have announced that Devil’s Hunt will release for PC, via Steam, on September 17. As for the PS4 and Xbox One versions, they will be coming sometime during the first quarter of next year alongside a Nintendo Switch version, which was announced with the PC release date. Meanwhile, to accompany all of this news, the pair have also revealed a brand-new trailer of the game, which looks Prototype meets Devil May Cry meets inFAMOUS.

According to Layopi games, the game’s console versions aren’t launching alongside the PC version “in order to ensure the game’s PC debut has the polish and commitment to quality befitting an extravagant third person action game where players fight their way through Hell, Jerusalem, and… Miami?”

For those that don’t know: Devil’s Hunt is based on the book Equilibrium, and is a third-person action game that resurrects the everlasting fighting between light and darkness, good and evil, as full-fledged war between Angels and Demons seems imminent, with Earth as the battleground. In it, you player as Desmond, the sole factor in between both sides who could tip the scale either way. Below, you can read an official story synopsis:

“Once a bon vivant son of a rich entrepreneur, Desmond’s life has been steered into a sequence of unfortunate events that led him to lose most of his humanity. Gaining demonic powers and becoming the hell’s executor, he struggles to find a place for himself in the ongoing war. He is both the destroyer and the savior, as his human part is gradually stepping out of the shade of his hunger for vengeance. He fights fiercely with his fists and claws, making use of the skills both his demonic and human sides offer. Passing through the gates of hell and back, he will eventually have to decide where his place is.”

Devil's Hunt is in development for PS4, Xbox One, PC, and Nintendo Switch.