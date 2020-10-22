Devolver Digital Acquires Serious Sam Developer

✖

Publisher Devolver Digital has announced that it has acquired Croteam, the group behind the Serious Sam franchise. The two companies have a long history of working together, going back to the release of Serious Sam: The First Encounter HD, back in 2009. That game ended up being the first published by Devolver Digital, but the two have since teamed on several subsequent releases. On social media, Devolver Digital compared the move to a marriage, joking that it might be Croteam that actually purchased Devolver Digital. With the two working closer together now, it will be interesting to see what it means for the future of both companies.

Given their history together, Devolver Digital's purchase of Croteam seems like a move that will benefit both parties. Last month, the pair released Serious Sam 4 on PC and Google Stadia. A console port of the game is set to release on PS4 and Xbox One in 2021, and Devolver Digital and Croteam are also working on The Talos Principle 2, which does not yet have a firm release window. Information on the sequel remains sparse at this time, but the original game received strong reviews upon its release.

Devolver has acquired Croteam.

Devolver Digital was founded in 2009, but Croteam has been around significantly longer. Founded in 1992, Croteam has predominantly worked on the Serious Sam franchise since the first entry released in 2001. According to Devolver Digital, when the pair first began working together, Croteam was looking for a partner that could bring Serious Sam back to its earlier popularity.

Acquisitions and mergers have long been a part of the video game industry, but the increasing cost and risk associated with game development will likely make them more commonplace. Last year saw Sony purchase Insomniac Games, while this year saw Microsoft purchase Bethesda. The next generation of console and PC hardware will require studios putting more investment in the development process, in order to offer experiences that take advantage of new technology. Devolver Digital's acquisition of Croteam should prove quite beneficial, as a result.

