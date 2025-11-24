Dexter Showrunner Addresses New Video Game Rumors

The showrunner behind the TV series Dexter and its subsequent sequels has addressed the possibility of a new video game based around the character. One of the most popular TV shows at the moment is Dexter, despite the fact that it turns 20 years old next year. Streaming gave it a second life, and a new generation of fans helped propel it into a new level of popularity thanks to social media. That new generation has a lot of interest in more than just a TV series, though. They’ve taken interest in the novels the show is based on, comics, and even the lesser-known Dexter animated shorts.

However, the biggest thing this younger fan base wants to see is a Dexter video game. As some may know, there is a Dexter video game that was released back in 2009 on mobile and PC. There were also reportedly plans for an Xbox 360 and PS3 version, but it never came to fruition. A sequel was also produced, but it was clearly compromised by development issues and a low budget. These games are pretty difficult to find now, but it is the only attempt to bring the character into gaming.

A Dexter Video Game Doesn’t Seem Very Likely Right Now

dexter: new blood

However, some are hoping for a new game, potentially in the style of a Telltale or Dispatch-esque game where players are presented with branching storylines based on their choices. Some have even floated the idea of resurrecting the now-cancelled prequel series Dexter: Original Sin as a video game, especially since actor Patrick Gibson is in the gaming world as James Bond. Dark Passengers: A Dexter Podcast sat down with showrunner Clyde Phillips to ask about his interest in reviving Dexter: Original Sin as a video game.

Phillips noted he doesn’t really know if it’s something he’d want to do, seemingly brushing it off with minimal interest. Longtime Dexter producer, Robert Lewis, reportedly told the hosts of the podcast that he personally wasn’t interested in the idea either. When pressed further about rumors and speculation about a potential Dexter video game, Phillips noted that if it does exist, he knows nothing about it.

“This is the first I’m hearing of it… that’s how much I have to do with it.”

Phillips worked closely with Paramount for over a year to create an entire Dexter universe with multiple spin-off shows, all of which appear to be cancelled, with the exception of Dexter: Resurrection which is gearing up for Season 2 as we speak. As a result, one would have to imagine he would know if there was a Dexter video game being made, especially if it was utilizing Michael C. Hall or Patrick Gibson. He’s so intricately involved with the franchise, one has to imagine he would be aware even if he wasn’t working on it himself.

Of course, Phillips could be playing coy, but he’s fairly candid about things and will simply say he can’t discuss things that are meant to be a secret. After Dexter: Original Sin was cancelled, Phillips publicly expressed his frustration and dismay with Paramount about the decision and noted that the process wasn’t handled well.

