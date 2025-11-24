Dexter: Resurrection Season 2 Update Reveals When Filming Begins

We now know the exact date that filming will begin for Dexter: Resurrection Season 2! Perhaps one of the most surprising things to come out of the age of streaming is the immense popularity of Dexter. The show was a massive hit for Showtime back in the late 2000s and early 2010s, but its final seasons and last episode left a sour taste in fans’ mouths, tainting its legacy. However, it found a new audience on streaming years later, which prompted a new wave of content for fans in the form of sequel shows like Dexter: New Blood and the well-received Dexter: Resurrection.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Earlier this year, Dexter: Resurrection brought the titular serial killer back from the dead and more or less gave fans everything they wanted. There was a lot less self-loathing and instead, Dexter embraced who he was while also finding ways to repair a relationship with his son. He was taking out the trash in New York City instead of Miami, though that also caused all kinds of new troubles for him. Ultimately, though, Dexter: Resurrection left the door open for more stories in that world… and we’re going to get them.

Dexter: Resurrection Season 2 Begins Shooting in April

dexter: resurrection

Dexter: Resurrection Season 2 is a go, with Michael C. Hall announcing the next season not long ago. The writers’ room was assembled back in early October, and writing is now well underway. We don’t know much about what’s to come in the next season, but we do know when things will start to fall into place. Speaking on Dark Passengers: A Dexter Podcast (via Dexter Daily), showrunner Clyde Phillips revealed when the show returns to shooting.

Phillips noted that writing takes about five months, meaning scripts will be completed around February or March. That will then give everyone time to prepare for shooting to begin, which Phillips states will begin on April 13th, 2026. This makes sense as Phillips previously stated that Dexter: Resurrection will be shooting in the spring and summer, making it impossible for the show to return during the same release window as Season 1.

With that said, Dexter: Resurrection Season 2 probably won’t release until Fall 2026, but nothing has been officially confirmed. It’s a bit of a longer wait, but at least we don’t have to wait multiple years like some shows. Phillips did also recently throw a bone to fans by stating that Dexter: Resurrection Season 2 will feature the New York Ripper, a character that was alluded to in the first season, but never shown.

What do you think? Leave a comment below and join the conversation now in the ComicBook Forum!