Diablo 2: Resurrected Alpha Release Date Revealed

✖

Following reports that suggested the technical alpha for Diablo II: Resurrected would take place soon, Blizzard set the official dates for that test this week. The technical alpha for PC players will begin on April 9th at 7 a.m. PT and will be live until April 12th at 10 a.m. PT to give players a full weekend to test out the redone Diablo classic. Details on classes available in the technical alpha as well as the contents players will play through were revealed at the same time as the test’s dates.

Once the technical alpha starts, players will have three of the game’s seven available classes to choose from. The Amazon, Barbarian, and Sorceress are the three classes that have been chosen for this test, each of them boasting distinctly different playstyles from one another. Blizzard said the remaining classes, the Assassin, Necromancer, Druid and Paladin, will be playable in future tests.

Let the claws of the demons drag you back in. The #DiabloII: Resurrected Technical Alpha starts 4/8. 💀 https://t.co/IhtHlcH4iB pic.twitter.com/efD0ywQcL4 — Diablo (@Diablo) April 6, 2021

Act I and Act II will be the only playable chapters in this technical alpha as well. Similar to the plans with the classes, Blizzard said it hopes to focus only on early gameplay in the first test, thus limiting the alpha to only the first two acts of the game.

For those interested in getting into this test, you’ll have to hope you were fortunate enough to be chosen among others who opted into these sorts of tests. Blizzard said it’ll be randomly selecting players for access and will send them instructions on how they can take part in the PC alpha when it opens. If you don’t get chosen or if you’re playing on a console, you’ll have additional chances to get in future updates since Blizzard stressed that this isn’t the only preview of Diablo II: Resurrected that it’ll be opening to the public.

Another caveat to be aware of is that his technical alpha is limited to single-player mode alone, so you won’t be teaming up with any friends to party up with whatever classes you didn’t choose. The full game will support multiplayer, but the first test won’t. Multiplayer, like the other features mentioned previously, will be featured in a test in the future.

Diablo II: Resurrected does not yet have a release date but is planned for a 2021 release.