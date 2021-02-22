Diablo 2: Resurrected Developer Explains How Mods Will Work

✖

One of the biggest reasons why the original Diablo II has continued to remain relevant over the past two decades is because of the game’s constant support via fan-made mods. Like many other Blizzard Entertainment games, mods have been a backbone for Diablo II, especially when it comes to replayability. With the advent of Diablo II: Resurrected now coming about later this year, Blizzard has confirmed that the remaster will very much be ripe for modding once again.

Speaking to us here at ComicBook.com in a recent interview, Rob Gallerani, a designer on Diablo II: Resurrected from Vicarious Visions, explained how mods would work in the game. Gallerani said that for the most part, this new iteration of Diablo II will very much be accessible for modding, although some tweaks have been made. ““When it comes to mods for Diablo II: Resurrected, it’s going to be a little bit of a different game to mod,” Gallerani told us. “First off, mods that actually hack the game, that inject things into the DLL, those aren’t really going to be as welcomed anymore. But with the shift over to a modern BattleNet and us trying to increase security and preventing item duping and bots and other things like that, those types of mods aren’t going to be as easy to do.”

Gallerani went on to also say that modding, in some respects, will be much easier for those in the community now. “We’ve taken a lot of aspects of the game that used to be hard-coded and we’ve moved them over to data. Things you used to have to hack the game to do, you don’t now. We’ve also done some cleanup so it’s going to be a little bit easier to read,” he told us. “So yes, we totally encourage mods and everything like that for Diablo II: Resurrected.”

The one other thing that Gallerani stressed to us is that the original Diablo II is very much going to remain untouched throughout this process. So if for some reason, you don’t like how Resurrected supports mods, the original title is still there for you to play. Additionally, mods that previously worked on Diablo II won’t just naturally be able to work right away on Resurrected. They’ll have to be specifically retooled for the new iteration of the game.

While mod support for Diablo II: Resurrected is going to be something that will only be supported on its PC version, the game as a whole is still coming to PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X, and Nintendo Switch. As of now, the remaster doesn’t have a release date but it’s set to arrive in fall of 2021.

