Diablo 2: Resurrected's Biggest Changes Revealed

During BlizzConline, Blizzard officially pulled back the curtain on Diablo II: Resurrected, following months of rumors. During the online event, developer Vicarious Visions revealed a number of changes fans can expect from the original game. While the team intends to maintain the heart of the original version of Diablo II, these new changes should make for a more enjoyable overall experience for newcomers and longtime fans alike. The biggest changes will come in the form of the game's visuals and sounds, which are getting a substantial upgrade. Players can expect to see new models, dynamic 3D lighting, and updated cinematics.

Fortunately, players that want to switch back to the old visuals will have the option of doing so. A video showcasing the two visual options can be found in the Tweet embedded below.

Diablo II: Resurrected will launch on both PC and consoles, and players will be able to enjoy cross-progression. The game will also include the Lord of Destruction expansion, and support for mods on PC. Last but not least, the upcoming remaster will offer a number of quality of improvements over the original game. Players can look forward to updated online options, "a shared stash, an updated UI, and auto gold pickup." There are also tools to make it easier for players to compare items with those they have equipped.

All in all, these seem like strong improvements that will improve the game, without compromising the version that fans have come to know and love over the years. Diablo II has long been considered one of the most beloved dungeon-crawlers of all-time, and its influence continues more than two decades after its initial release. It remains to be seen whether or not Diablo II: Resurrected can live up to the original, but it certainly seems promising!

Diablo II: Resurrected is set to release later this year on PC, PS4, PS5, Nintendo Switch, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X|S.

