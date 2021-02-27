Diablo 3 Update Reworks the Follower System
Diablo IV and Diablo Immortal may be the Diablo games on fans’ minds at the moment with both of those titles recently talked about at BlizzConline and planned for future releases, but Diablo III is still going strong years after launch. The game’s latest update that’s currently being hosted on the test servers takes a look at the longstanding Follower system present in Diablo III and gives the Scoundrel, Templar, and Enchantress followers some new ways to support players in their adventures.
The testing phase for the Follower revamp started just this week and will be on the test servers for two weeks, so you’ve still got plenty of time to try out the changes before they’re wide release if you’re eager to see them. Other parts of the game besides the Follower system were adjusted, but the Followers’ new features are by far the most intriguing parts of the update.
One new feature added in the Patch 2.7.0 release is the addition of “Emanate” items. Followers will now have 14 different item slots, and if they’re equipped with a weapon that supports Emanate, players will also gain the effects of the items’ Legendary Powers and Set Bonuses.
You can find the full list of Emanate-supporting items below as well as all the changes planned for the Followers.
Emanate Items
- Broken Crown
- Homing Pads
- Spaulders of Zakara
- Goldskin
- Custerian Wristguards
- Nemesis Bracers
- Gladiator Gauntlets
- Gloves of Worship
- Dovu Energy Trap
- Rakoff's Glass of Life
- Avarice Band
- Krede's Flame
- The Flavor of Time
- Sage's Journey (3-piece set bonus)
- Cain's Destiny (3-piece set bonus)
Scoundrel
- Crippling Shot
- Ranged attack that deals 140% weapon damage and slows enemies hit by 80% for 3 to 6 seconds based on the Scoundrel's Dexterity.
- Powered Shot
- Ranged attack that explodes on impact, dealing 120% weapon damage as Arcane to enemies within 10 yards and has a 100% chance to Stun enemies for 3 to 6 seconds based on the Scoundrel's Dexterity.
- Hysteria
- Whenever you or the Scoundrel land a Critical Hit, you both will go into hysterics, increasing all damage done by 3% for 3 to 6 seconds based on the Scoundrel's Dexterity.
- Anatomy
- Increases Critical Hit Chance by 1.8% to 4% for you and the Scoundrel based on the Scoundrel's Dexterity.
- Multishot Passive
- Passive: The Scoundrel's special attacks have a 50% to 70% chance to fire 3 bolts based on the Scoundrel's Dexterity.
- Skill Rework - Vanish
- When you take fatal damage, the Scoundrel conceals you from enemies for 3 to 7 seconds based on the Scoundrel's Dexterity and prevents your death.
- New Skill - Night's Veil
- The Scoundrel launches a cloud that covers a 20-yard area and lasts 5 to10 seconds based on the Scoundrel’s Dexterity. All attacks against enemies that are inside the cloud will be critical hits.
- New Skill - Piercing Shot
- Ranged attack that pierces and increases damage done to enemies by 10% for 3 to 6 seconds based on the Scoundrel's Dexterity.
- Removed Skills - Dirty Fighting and Poison Bolts
Templar
- Heal and Loyalty
- These skills now scale based on the Templar’s Strength.
- Intimidate
- Enemies that hit or are hit by the Templar are slowed by 80% for 3 to 6 seconds based on the Templar's Strength.
- Charge
- Charges a target, dealing 280% weapon damage and stunning all enemies within 8 yards for 3 to 6 seconds based on the Templar's Strength.
- Intervene
- Taunt enemies within 10 yards of you for 3 to 6 seconds based on Templar's strength when you are hit.
- Skill Rework - Onslaught
- Delivers a massive blow to an enemy for 800% weapon damage and causes the target and nearby enemies to take 10% increased damage for 3 to 6 seconds based on the Templar's Strength.
- Skill Rework - Guardian
- When you take fatal damage, the Templar will rush to your aid, knocking back enemies within 15 yards, healing you for 15% to 25% life based on the Templar's Strength, and shielding you from all damage for 5 seconds.
Enchantress
- Erosion
- Conjures a pool of energy that deals 330% weapon damage as Arcane over 5 to 7 seconds based on the Enchantress's Intelligence. Affected enemies will also take 10% increased damage.
- Focused Mind
- A 40-yard aura that increases attack speed for you and the Enchantress by 3% to 6% based on the Enchantress's Intelligence.
- Skill Rework (Renamed from Powered Armor) - Powered Shield
- Reduces damage by 6% from ranged attacks, increases Armor by 3%, and slows melee attackers by 60% for 3 to 6 seconds for you and the Enchantress based on the Enchantress's Intelligence.
- New Skill - Temporal Pulse
- The Enchantress casts a guided orb that deals 150% weapon damage and slows enemies by 80% for 3 to 6 seconds based on the Enchantress's Intelligence.
- New Skill - Amplification
- Increases your highest static elemental bonus by 5% to 10% based on the Enchantress's Intelligence.
- New Skill - Prophetic Harmony
- Reduce your skills’ Cooldowns by 5% to 10% based on the Enchantress's Intelligence.
- New Skill - Fate's Lapse
- When you take fatal damage, the Enchantress empowers you to speed up your movement through time for 3 to 7 seconds to avoid death based on the Enchantress's Intelligence.
- Removed Skills - Forceful Push, Mass Control, Disorient, and Missile Ward