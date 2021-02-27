Diablo 3 Update Reworks the Follower System

✖

Diablo IV and Diablo Immortal may be the Diablo games on fans’ minds at the moment with both of those titles recently talked about at BlizzConline and planned for future releases, but Diablo III is still going strong years after launch. The game’s latest update that’s currently being hosted on the test servers takes a look at the longstanding Follower system present in Diablo III and gives the Scoundrel, Templar, and Enchantress followers some new ways to support players in their adventures.

The testing phase for the Follower revamp started just this week and will be on the test servers for two weeks, so you’ve still got plenty of time to try out the changes before they’re wide release if you’re eager to see them. Other parts of the game besides the Follower system were adjusted, but the Followers’ new features are by far the most intriguing parts of the update.

One new feature added in the Patch 2.7.0 release is the addition of “Emanate” items. Followers will now have 14 different item slots, and if they’re equipped with a weapon that supports Emanate, players will also gain the effects of the items’ Legendary Powers and Set Bonuses.

You can find the full list of Emanate-supporting items below as well as all the changes planned for the Followers.

Emanate Items

Broken Crown

Homing Pads

Spaulders of Zakara

Goldskin

Custerian Wristguards

Nemesis Bracers

Gladiator Gauntlets

Gloves of Worship

Dovu Energy Trap

Rakoff's Glass of Life

Avarice Band

Krede's Flame

The Flavor of Time

Sage's Journey (3-piece set bonus)

Cain's Destiny (3-piece set bonus)

Scoundrel

Crippling Shot Ranged attack that deals 140% weapon damage and slows enemies hit by 80% for 3 to 6 seconds based on the Scoundrel's Dexterity.

Powered Shot Ranged attack that explodes on impact, dealing 120% weapon damage as Arcane to enemies within 10 yards and has a 100% chance to Stun enemies for 3 to 6 seconds based on the Scoundrel's Dexterity.

Hysteria Whenever you or the Scoundrel land a Critical Hit, you both will go into hysterics, increasing all damage done by 3% for 3 to 6 seconds based on the Scoundrel's Dexterity.

Anatomy Increases Critical Hit Chance by 1.8% to 4% for you and the Scoundrel based on the Scoundrel's Dexterity.

Multishot Passive Passive: The Scoundrel's special attacks have a 50% to 70% chance to fire 3 bolts based on the Scoundrel's Dexterity.

Skill Rework - Vanish When you take fatal damage, the Scoundrel conceals you from enemies for 3 to 7 seconds based on the Scoundrel's Dexterity and prevents your death.

New Skill - Night's Veil The Scoundrel launches a cloud that covers a 20-yard area and lasts 5 to10 seconds based on the Scoundrel’s Dexterity. All attacks against enemies that are inside the cloud will be critical hits.

New Skill - Piercing Shot Ranged attack that pierces and increases damage done to enemies by 10% for 3 to 6 seconds based on the Scoundrel's Dexterity.

Removed Skills - Dirty Fighting and Poison Bolts

Templar

Heal and Loyalty These skills now scale based on the Templar’s Strength.

Intimidate Enemies that hit or are hit by the Templar are slowed by 80% for 3 to 6 seconds based on the Templar's Strength.

Charge Charges a target, dealing 280% weapon damage and stunning all enemies within 8 yards for 3 to 6 seconds based on the Templar's Strength.

Intervene Taunt enemies within 10 yards of you for 3 to 6 seconds based on Templar's strength when you are hit.

Skill Rework - Onslaught Delivers a massive blow to an enemy for 800% weapon damage and causes the target and nearby enemies to take 10% increased damage for 3 to 6 seconds based on the Templar's Strength.

Skill Rework - Guardian When you take fatal damage, the Templar will rush to your aid, knocking back enemies within 15 yards, healing you for 15% to 25% life based on the Templar's Strength, and shielding you from all damage for 5 seconds.



Enchantress