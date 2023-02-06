Diablo 4 Beta Dates Teased by Blizzard Boss

It looks like Blizzard Entertainment will soon be announcing the open beta dates for Diablo 4 prior to its launch later this year. In recent months, Blizzard has started to share a ton of new information about Diablo 4, specifically because the game is set to release in roughly five months. Despite this, one lingering question that many fans have continued to have comes with the open beta and its dates. And while Blizzard has yet to say specifically when the Diablo 4 beta will happen, we now have an idea of where the reveal should take place.

In a recent interaction on Twitter, Blizzard SVP Rod Fergusson was asked about when the Diablo 4 open beta will be happening. While Fergusson didn't provide any more details regarding the beta's release window, he did hint that such an announcement will happen "soon." He then went on to tease Blizzard's involvement in a gaming event later in February where the company would look to share this information with fans.

Soon! If only we were presenting at some sort of gaming moment this month where one might announce such a thing... — Rod Fergusson (@RodFergusson) February 2, 2023

For those unaware, Blizzard will be participating later this month in IGN's Fan Fest 2023 event. This showcase is set to take place on February 17th and 18th and will feature various looks at upcoming games like Hogwarts Legacy, Star Wars Jedi: Survivor, Street Fighter 6, and many others. Diablo 4 is one of the games set to appear at IGN Fan Fest, and based on this tweet in question from Fergusson, it seems like this will be the venue in which the open beta dates are disclosed. Whenever this reveal does end up taking place, we'll be sure to keep you in the loop here on ComicBook.com.

If you didn't already have the release date for Diablo 4 circled on your calendar, the game is set to launch later this year on June 2nd. When it does arrive, it will be available for PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X, Xbox One, and PC platforms.

Are you going to look to take part in the Diablo 4 open beta whenever it takes place? And what do you think about the game based on what we have been shown so far? Be sure to let me know either down in the comments or reach out to me on Twitter at @MooreMan12.