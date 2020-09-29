Blizzard Provides New Update on Diablo 4

✖

Blizzard has provided a new update on the development of Diablo 4. Unfortunately, there's no word when the game is coming to PS4, Xbox One, or PC. Further, there's still no word of PS5 or Xbox Series X versions. What the update does provide is a deep dive into the game's current state of development, as well as details on skills and talents, the sorceress enhancement system, legendary items, and the end game progression system.

In addition to this, the update notes the team has heard feedback on itemization, and it will have more to share on the changes coming to this facet of the game in the future update.

"Hello, and welcome to a new installment of our quarterly Diablo IV developer updates," reads the update. "We enjoyed hearing your thoughts on our last blog and have followed many of the discussions it kicked off within the community. It’s very encouraging for us to hear that you appreciate the steady update cadence and the behind-the-scenes look at our early work. We’re also excited by all the positive reactions we’re seeing to the art, cinematics, and the addition of open-world gameplay to the Diablo franchise. The team has poured over a lot of constructive feedback regarding the current direction of itemization, and we’re looking to give you an update on items later in the year. Some of the progress we’ve made will speak directly to the questions we’ve seen raised in the community, so stay tuned! I couldn’t be more excited to share the details in today’s update! Our Lead Systems Designer, David Kim, will take us on a deep dive into the ins and outs of the new Skills and Talent systems. We are currently playtesting the new systems, and the early feedback is super promising. I hope you enjoy it, and as always, we’ll be following conversations on our forums as well as other community sites."

For the finer details on the aforementioned parts of the game, you can find the update itself over on Blizzard's official website by clicking right here.

Diablo 4 is in development for PS4, Xbox One, and PC. At the moment of publishing, there's been no word of a release date or even a release window.