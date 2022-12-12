Diablo 4 Limited Collector's Box Pre-Orders Are About to Drop

Each product has been independently selected by our editorial team. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

Blizzard Entertainment's highly anticipated Diablo 4 is fresh off an appearance at The Game Awards 2022, where a release date of June 6th was revealed. The game is now available to pre-order for the PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X, Xbox One, and PC, but the most hardcore Diablo fans will undoubtedly be interested in what treasures the Collector's Edition of the game will deliver. The answers you seek can be found right here.

Note that a "finite amount" of Diablo IV Limited Collector's Boxes will be available to pre-order this Thursday, December 15th after the Diablo IV Developer Update Livestream, which takes place starting at 11:00AM PST / 2pm EST. You'll be able to find it here at the Blizzard Gear Store priced at $96.66. Keep in mind that a copy of the game will not be included in the box, but it will feature the collectibles listed below.

Candle of Creation

Cloth Map of Sanctuary

Diablo IV Collector's Edition Art Book

Occult Mousepad

Pin of the Horadrim

Two Matted Fine Art Prints Sized 18.54" x 10.79"

In the meantime, you can check out Blizzard's current crop of Diablo 4 merch right here. The lineup includes the Diablo IV Inarius Collector's Edition Pin, the Diablo: Tales From the Horadric Library (A Short Story Collection), Diablo IV and Diablo Immortal t-shirts, and more.

We spent some hands-on time with Diablo 4, and it left us wanting more. It seemed to succeed in channeling the darker tone Blizzard was striving for compared to Diablo 3 and has a large, open world for players to explore:

"And Diablo 4's main quest – as well as the game overall – is quite brooding and dark, just like Blizzard said it'd be. Those talks of what seemed to boil down to edginess and grim narratives translated better than expected to Diablo 4 and were more than just lip service. Small things like snippets of dialogue and the directives given for quests as well as an overall bleakness to the environment do wonders to bring home the hellish aspects the game's centered around."