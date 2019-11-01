Diablo 4 Officially Announced at BlizzCon

Blizzard formally unveiled Diablo 4 during its big BlizzCon 2019 event this week, a game that Diablo fans have been waiting on for some time now. The game will serve as the next installation in the mainline series where players slash and cast their way through enemies on an endless hunt for the best loot possible. This announcement was preceded by tons of rumors and speculations that pointed towards this exact reveal finding its way within BlizzCon’s schedule in some fashion.

A description of the trailer provided some insights into the next game and where it fits into the Diablo timeline. It takes place years after the events of Diablo 3, according to the preview.

Videos by ComicBook.com

“Diablo IV takes place many years after the events of Diablo III, after millions have been slaughtered by the actions of the High Heavens and Burning Hells alike. In the vacuum of power, a legendary name resurfaces.”

Though it’s a welcome announcement for Diablo fans who saw last year’s BlizzCon event come and go without a mainline Diablo announcement, Diablo 4 appearing during this event was hardly a surprise. It was expected after the fiasco from last year with Diablo Immortal’s announcement that Blizzard would return with something its Diablo community was more interested in during BlizzCon 2019. Those expectations were fueled by numerous leaks leading up to the announcement, some of which came from insiders and others from images that were supposedly pulled right from an artbook for the game.

Those leaks were strengthened in the days leading up to BlizzCon when more people started backing up the leaks and insider information about the supposed announcements. Niko Partners senior analyst Daniel Ahmad publicized a post on Reddit and said what he’d heard about the game lined up with what was in the post, so it seemed at that point that a Diablo 4 announcement was inevitable.

This lines up with everything I’ve heard about Diablo IV. The game is shaping up well and is definitely what fans would want out of the game. Takes what people loved about D2 style, improves on D3 combat. https://t.co/5aXaQk528M — Daniel Ahmad (@ZhugeEX) October 31, 2019

Diablo 4 does not yet have a release date at this time, but it’s in development for the PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC platforms.