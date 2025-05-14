Diablo 4’s Latest Update Is Live With Bug Fixes, Balance Changes, and More

Per usual, Blizzard unveiled the patch notes for its latest Diablo 4 update a little early, showing off some of the exciting changes to come. Now, the May 14th patch for Diablo 4 is officially live, putting those updates into action. This includes the return of the broken (hopefully now fixed) Crown of Lucion, along with a ton of bug fixes and changes. Diablo 4 2.2.1 is live today on all platforms, though some fixes are platform-specific as noted in the patch notes.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Today’s update for Diablo 4 is a smaller one, primarily focused on bug fixes and balance adjustments. That said, it’s still a pretty lengthy list of patch notes. The update features a host of updates for the Vessel of Hatred DLC, including changes to passives and skills. Many of these are juicy buffs on damage and vital strikes, which should make your builds feel a bit more powerful. For the base game, we’ve got balance updates across several classes, including Barbarian, Druid, and Season 8 favorite the Necromancer.

Along with balance adjustments, there are a number of updates and tweaks for the Season 8: Belial’s return content. This includes several fixes for bosses, along with some changes to Boss Powers to make them tougher or a bit easier, depending on the situation.

Belial himself in season 8 of diablo 4

For the full list of changes that went into effect with today’s Diablo 4 update, check out the original patch notes as shared by Blizzard below:

Vessel of Hatred

Game Updates

Spiritborn

Skills

The Protector

Damage increased from 80% to 140%.

Barrier amount increased from 15% to 30% of Maximum Life.

Rank 5 Upgrade Thorns damage increased from 100% to 150%.

Passives

Adaptive Stances

Core Stat bonus increased from 50%[+] to 75%[+].

Vital Strikes

Vulnerable damage bonus increased from 45%[x] to 80%[x].

Healing amount increased from 2% to 5% Maximum Life.

Vigor generation increased from 5 to 10.

Prodigy’s Tempo

Skill Rank bonus increased from 2 to 4.

Bug Fixes

Fixed an issue where Tortured Gifts of Mysteries in pre-Torment difficulties didn’t drop appropriate equipment for Spiritborn.

Fixed an issue where enemies behind a locked door in the Vile Hive Dungeon could damage the player.

Fixed an issue where Subo’s Seeker perk could mark untargetable objects, such as totems in the Hall of the Penitent.

Fixed an issue where the Damage over Time effect from Gorshak in the Dark Citadel could persist after the boss was defeated.

Fixed an issue where the Hold your Ground event in the Field of Giants could fail to progress between waves.

Fixed an issue where visual effects of Akarat could persist after defeating the Harbinger of Hatred.

Fixed an issue where the Necromancer’s Bone Spirits could not damage Wolf Pack’s Gateways during the Harbinger of Hatred encounter.

Base Game

Balance Updates

Barbarian

Items

Ghor’s Devastating Grips

Damage bonus is now based on the damage per second rather than damage per tick.

Explosion Cooldown Reduction when Critically Hitting increased from 0.2 to 0.4.

Twin Strikes

Damage increased from 70-100% to 110-140%.

Aspect Of Dire Whirlwind

Now also grants the same amount as Critical Strike Damage while Whirlwinding.

Druid

Passives

Earthen Might

Critical Damage bonus increased from 50%[x] to 70%[x].

Perfect Storm

Damage bonus increased from 60%[x] to 80%[x].

Humanity

Now also reduces damage taken by 2% per rank while in Human Form.

Unique Item

Gathlen’s Birthright

Required Critical Hits reduced from 400-200 to 300-150. Boss Critical hits reduced from 80-40 to 60-30.

Movement Speed while in Human form increased from 17.5-23% to 24.5-30%.

Necromancer

Book of the Dead

Skeletal Priest

Damage bonus increased from 30%[x] to 50%[x].

Items

Aspect of Reanimation

Damage bonus increased from 25-45%[x] to 40-60%[x].

Sanguivor, Blade of Zir

Inherent Summon Damage increased from 60% to 400%.

Rogue

Skills

Poison Trap

Poisoning damage increased from 540% to 612%.

Items

Band of Ichorous Rose

Poison Trap upgrade bonus boost increased from 50-100% to 50-150%.

Aspect Of Contamination

Previous: Poison Trap bursts for Poison damage when it triggers. If this burst Critically Strikes, you deal 20-40% increased Poison damage for 5 seconds.

Now: Poison Trap bursts for an additional 10-30% of its total normal damage when it triggers. If that Critically Strikes, you deal 20-40% increased Poison damage for 9 seconds.

Sorcerer

Passive

Shocking Impact

Now triggers on Stun refresh.

Items

Hail of Verglas

Increased damage per hit from 1.5% to 2%, up to a maximum of 75% to 100%.

Glacial Aspect

No longer requires Blizzard to be cast, allowing it to be active from effects like Blizzard enchantment.

Game Updates

Season 8: Belial’s Return

Sayeena has become a vendor that sells Oath Scrolls in exchange for Spectral Ash. Oath Scrolls can be consumed to gain Unveiler’s Oath reputation. Sayeena can be found near the Reputation Board in Tarsarak.

The following Boss Powers have been adjusted. Sinerat’s Flames: Increased Main Boss Power damage from 50% to 75%. Hatred’s Embrace’s Haste: Modifier Boss Power no longer falls off when switching weapons. Flesh Reaper’s Disruption: Reduced the frequency at which the Main Power will activate in extreme situations.

The icon for Apparition Incursions has been adjusted to be more easily visible.

Betraying eyes now spawn more consistently near the Apparition Boss.

Another objective has been added to better communicate that season’s reputation can be acquired from both the Apparition Incursion event and defeating any boss across Sanctuary.

Miscellaneous

Having player names read aloud by the Screen Reader is now a toggleable option. This feature can be found under Accessibility Settings.

Bug Fixes

Accessibility

Fixed an issue where the Screen Reader didn’t mention the type of currency used when reading Reliquary items.

Fixed an issue where the Screen Reader didn’t continue reading while progressing through Reliquaries menus.

Fixed an issue where the Screen Reader couldn’t fully read certain error notifications.

Fixed an issue where Belial could escape the trap set during the Masked Truths quest.

Fixed an issue where the Screen Reader didn’t read anything when first opening the Armory.

Fixed an issue where the compass could overlap the player character’s head.

Season Journey and Seasonal Questline

Fixed an issue where the rubble pile in the Buried Hope quest didn’t display an interact tooltip.

Fixed an issue where Buried Hope quest descriptions would stop updating properly in the middle of the quest.

Fixed an issue where the Belial’s Unveiling quest (previously Belial’s Apparition Incursion) could display as finished when it was not yet finished.

Fixed an issue where progression for the Chasing Lies quest could be blocked if Belial was defeated too quickly.

Fixed an issue where the Season Journey objectives for defeating various Belial variants didn’t specify which Belial variant was required to complete the objective.

Fixed an issue where the Season Journey Objective for killing Elite enemies was also gaining progress when defeating any enemy.

Fixed an issue with the Spanish dialogue audio quality in the Belial’s Return seasonal questline.

Apparition Incursions and Belial Encounters

Fixed an issue where Wargs summoned by the Apparition of Beastmaster appeared before the boss spawned.

Fixed an issue where the Apparition of Beastmaster didn’t drop potions as expected.

Fixed an issue where the Apparition of Blackmailer didn’t drop bombs in the intended way.

Fixed an issue where the Apparition of Allek’s feathers could delay progression of an Incursion.

Fixed an issue where Apparition of Kirma could teleport out of the boss arena.

Fixed an issue where Apparition of Kirma could get stuck on ladders.

Fixed an issue where a Betraying Eye would remain present but couldn’t be interacted with.

Fixed an issue where Belial could appear prematurely when being summoned in an Apparition Incursion.

Fixed an issue where players could escape during the Rage Phase circle of a Belial Ambush encounter.

Fixed an issue where dying to Belial during an encounter after defeating another boss could cause Belial to not properly reset.

Boss Powers

Fixed an issue where some of the Barrier granted by Blackmailer’s Sabotage persisted for an indefinite amount of time, instead of the intended 6 seconds.

Fixed an issue where Varshan’s Life Steal Main Boss Power didn’t spawn its stream correctly.

Fixed an issue where Belial’s Eye Beams Modifier Boss Power didn’t consistently apply Overpower. The bonus now lasts for 2 seconds after entering stealth.

Fixed an issue where Beastmaster’s Training Main Boss Power only caused summoned entities to stun if another one was already active.

Fixed an issue where Andariel’s Flaming Skull Main Boss Power inconsistently damaged enemies.

Fixed an issue where Harbinger of Hatred’s Volley Modifier Boss Power would trigger off automatically cast Basic skills.

Fixed an issue where Barbarian’s Iron Maelstrom didn’t consistently trigger Beast in the Ice’s Sleet Main Boss Power.

Fixed an issue where Aspect of Unyielding Hits would not properly increase the damage of Varshan’s Life Steal, Belial’s Crystal Decoy, and Ashava’s Poison Modifier Boss Powers.

Fixed an issue where the Haste Modifier Boss Power from Hatred’s Embrace expired when switching weapons.

Fixed an issue where the following Boss Powers could be activated while mounted. Skerg’s Toxins Avarice’s Explosive Ore Lord Zir’s Blood Pool Varshan’s Life Steal



Boss Lairs and Dungeons

Fixed an issue where bosses could rarely regain health.

Fixed an issue where Tormented Echo of Varshan’s arena-wide attack sometimes didn’t deal damage when expected.

Fixed an issue where staggering Tormented Echo of Varshan when he summons minions could cause the minions to lose their functionality and cause Varshan to not use that power again.

Fixed an issue where poison projectiles coming from the walls while fighting Belial, Lord of Lies could be avoided in certain positions.

Fixed an issue where Effigies of Anguish, while fighting Andariel, could be feared by Necromancer’s Paranormal Sever and move around.

Fixed an issue where Effigies of Anguish could start to move while the player was stealthed.

Fixed an issue where Belial’s Hoard could not be opened when playing on controller.

Fixed an issue where Duriel could become invincible if too much damage was dealt to him before he first begins burrowing.

Fixed an issue where the gate in the Flood Depths could be opened manually without using the Gate Release.

Fixed an issue where the Skeletal Construct in the Sunken Ruins and Maulwood dungeons could be destroyed prematurely, which would block dungeon progression.

General

Fixed an issue where certain elite enemy affixes could damage players in town.

Fixed an issue where the visual effect from the Hellhammer did not match the area of effect for its damage.

Fixed an issue where Barbarian’s Leap did not avoid damage when jumping over puddles spawned by Belial.

Fixed an issue where Druid Werewolves and Ravens attacks would not grant stacks of Anima of the Forest when using Storm’s Companion or Stormcrow’s Aspect in conjunction with Gathlen’s Birthright.

Fixed an issue where Cold Skeleton Mage’s Upgrade effects randomly stopped working.

Fixed an issue where Skeleton Reapers would sometimes fail to generate Corpses from their upgrade.

Fixed an issue where Poison Trap would consume Combo Points even without using Bands of Ichorous Rose.

Fixed an issue where the Damage Reduction against enemies affected by Trap Skills affix, granted by Scoundrel’s Leathers, applied even when the enemy was not affected by a trap skill.

Fixed an issue where the Accursed Mark effect did not reset after using an Accursed Altar and then teleporting away.

Fixed an issue where the experience bonus from incense would disappear after teleporting or moving between zones.

Fixed a rare issue where a Vessel of Hatred exclusive item could be acquired when imprinting on a rare item.

Fixed a rare issue where the player was not able to revive.

Fixed an issue where Crown of Lucion was gaining infinite bonus damage from Channeled Skills.

Fixed an issue where Crown of Lucion was only granting its bonuses to active player Skills rather than all damage.

User Interface and User Experience

Fixed an issue where materials didn’t consistently update in the materials tab.

Fixed an issue where some Infernal Hordes bosses didn’t have icons on the minimap.

Fixed an issue where the description for Forgotten souls did not indicate that they could be acquired from Whisper Caches.

Miscellaneous