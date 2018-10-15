‘Diablo III: Eternal Collection’ Nintendo Switch Bundle Revealed

This morning Nintendo revealed a beautiful new Diablo III Nintendo Switch bundle that should make demon-slayers everywhere very happy this November. Coming exclusively to GameStop on November 2, the bundle will come with a Nintendo Switch console, a unique dock decked out with Diablo-inspired artwork, a download code for Diablo III: Eternal Collection, and a Diablo III carrying case for $359.99. UPDATE: The bundle is available to pre-order now.

A Nintendo Switch Diablo III: Eternal Collection Bundle is coming exclusively to @GameStop on 11/2 for $359.99 MSRP! Includes a Diablo III themed #NintendoSwitch console and dock, carrying case, and a download code for the game. //t.co/8dNNKhA9v8 pic.twitter.com/Qmg5tYjzia — Nintendo of America (@NintendoAmerica) October 15, 2018

This will be Blizzard’s debut on the Nintendo Switch, and Diablo III: Eternal Collection will come with some exclusive items. From this morning’s press release:

“Diablo III: Eternal Collection contains the full classic game, as well as all of its expansion content: Rise of the Necromancer and Reaper of Souls. In addition, fans who play the Nintendo Switch version will receive in-game items that are only available on Nintendo’s hit console. These in-game bonuses include a variety of items from The Legend of Zelda series, including Ganondorf Transmog Armor, a companion Cucco pet and a Golden Triforce Portrait Frame.”

Diablo III: Eternal Collection will be available on the Nintendo Switch on November 2 outside of this bundle as well, and for anyone looking for a great time-sink RPG with darker, more mature themes, we can’t recommend it enough. Diablo III launched with some serious issues, and Blizzard has addressed all of them over time. The game is in the best state it’s ever been in, and when it launches on the Switch, the player-base should be lively and thriving.

No matter what kind of RPG nerd you are — whether you love great boss fights, love collecting new loot and upgrading your character, love a good story, or love co-op monster-slaying with your buddies — Diablo III has so much for you. Here’s a little more from the eShop listing:

Unholy Trinity

The Diablo III game, the Reaper of Souls expansion, and the Rise of the Necromancer pack are all part of the Eternal Collection: 7 classes, 5 acts, and seasons’ worth of demon-smashing.

Defy the Darkness

You’re a surrounded world’s only defense against Heaven and Hell. Arm yourself with a Joy-Con or the Pro Controller, and choose from 7 dark fantasy classes, each with its own way to slay.

Eternal Replayability

Evil is never vanquished forever. Whether you’re testing yourself against new difficulty settings, playing through the epic story campaign, searching for the perfect skill combo, expanding your collection of gear, racing through random dungeons, or traveling Sanctuary anew each season, you’ll always have a fresh challenge to seek out.

Assemble the Perfect Arsenal

As you charge through Diablo III’s five story acts, you’ll collect gear from Sanctuary’s furthest reaches, including legendary items that change your entire playstyle and armor sets that provide dynamic bonuses as you uncover more pieces.

Your Path to Power

Diablo III’s power-building system is flexible enough for an afternoon or a full season. Push back the Burning Hells with spears, storms, and zombie dogs—over 800 unique abilities to unlock and master. Turn fire into lightning, split your magic blasts, and change your skills to create devastating power combinations.

It’s Dangerous to Go Alone

Jump into local, action-RPG multiplayer with up to three friends, and crush demons from your comfiest couch cushions, no internet required—or fill out the ranks of your party online. You can play Diablo III shared-screen on a single Nintendo Switch, remotely on up to four Nintendo Switch consoles, or combine TV and handheld play.

