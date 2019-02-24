‘Diablo III’ Season 16 Extended Until May

Diablo III’s sixteenth season has been underway since January, and Blizzard announced recently that the season will continue until May now that it’s been extended.

Blizzard kicked off Season 16 on January 19th with the patch notes for the Season of Grandeur detailing everything that’s new including themes, rewards, and other features. Citing community members’ desires to spend more time with the season, Blizzard confirmed on the Diablo forums that Season 16 would be extended until May 12th.

“To accommodate both the desire we’ve heard for an extension of Season 16 as well as to give us more time to prepare Season 17 (and Patch 2.6.5), we are moving the Season 16 end date to May 12,” Blizzard said on the forums.

In the same forums post, Blizzard called the Season of Grandeur the most popular themed season to date and said its Season 17 plans will need more time to be tested.

Season 16 has proved to be our most popular Themed Season yet! We have plans for Season 17, but they are going to need some time for us to test both internally and via PTR closer to launch. Therefore, we are moving the Season 16 end date to May 12. //t.co/EDqtTZHryM — Diablo (@Diablo) February 22, 2019

“Season 16 has proved to be our most popular Themed Season yet, and we’re glad to hear so many of you are enjoying experimenting with the Ring of Royal Grandeur buff,” Blizzard said We’ve seen some really cool and unique builds come out of community theorycrafting and seeing them play out in practice has been exciting! We have plans for Season 17, but they are going to need some time for us to test both internally and via PTR closer to launch.”

The extension of the season is a large one with the current season now scheduled to last almost two more months compared to when it was originally scheduled to end. When Blizzard first announced the start of the season, it was said that Season 16 was anticipated to end on March 17th. That same article which contained the information about the patch notes has now been updated to reflect the extension.

Diablo III’s Season 16 is now scheduled to come to an end on May 12th with Season 17 details expected to be shared around that time.