Diablo III Season 18 Start Date Announced

It has been over seven years since Diablo III initially launched, and with it finding its way to all major consoles since then, the game has been able to retain a sizable player base. Then again, considering the history of the franchise, this sort of thing is to be expected. That said, the title will be entering its 18th season in the near future, and thanks to a recent post from Blizzard Entertainment, we now know exactly when players can expect it to begin. In addition to this, a large update will be arriving alongside the new season.

“Season 18 introduced the Season of the Triune, a call-back to an ancient cult forged over three millennia ago by the Prime Evils of the Burning Hells,” reads Blizzard’s website. “Masquerading as three benevolent deities dedicated to Determination, Creation, and Love, the Prime Evils sought to infiltrate the hearts of men in a bid to tilt the odds in their favor in the ongoing Eternal Conflict. Ultimately defeated by Uldyssian during the Sin War, the remnants of the Cult of the Triune still operate today as the more well-known Coven, whom continue the work of Adria and Magdha even after their deaths.”

When Season 18 of Diablo III drops on August 23rd, here’s a bit more on the Power of the Triune buff that players will be getting:

Triune of Love (Power): Players in the circle receive a 100% damage bonus while active

Players in the circle receive a 100% damage bonus while active Triune of Determination (Resource Reduction): Players in the circle receive a 50% discount on resources spent while active

Players in the circle receive a 50% discount on resources spent while active Triune of Creation (Cooldown Reduction): While standing in an active circle, any skills currently on cooldown come off of cooldown more quickly

Of course, with a new season comes new Season Journey rewards. Here’s what will be featured this time around:

Guardian of Sanctuary: Finish a level 70 Nephalem Rift on Torment XIII within five minutes

Finish a level 70 Nephalem Rift on Torment XIII within five minutes Gem of My Life: Level three Legendary Gems to level 55

Level three Legendary Gems to level 55 All I Do IS Win: Complete two Conquests this Season

Complete two Conquests this Season Disarm You: Kill Rakanoth at level 70 in under 15 seconds on Torment XIII difficulty

Kill Rakanoth at level 70 in under 15 seconds on Torment XIII difficulty Money Ain’t A Thang: Slay Greed on Torment XIII difficulty

Slay Greed on Torment XIII difficulty Take U There: Reach Greater Rift level 60 Solo

Reach Greater Rift level 60 Solo Power Amplification: Use Kanai’s Cube to augment an Ancient Legendary item with a level 50+ gem

Use Kanai’s Cube to augment an Ancient Legendary item with a level 50+ gem Cubic Reconfiguration: Use Kanai’s Cube to reforge a Legendary item

In addition to all of this, there will also be a bounty of other goodies for players to earn throughout the new Diablo III season. You can read all about it, including what the update itself will contain, right here. Diablo III is currently available on Nintendo Switch, PC, PlayStation 4, and Xbox One.