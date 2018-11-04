‘Diablo Immortal’ Gets Heavy Ire From Die-Hard Blizzard Fans

With its announcement this past Friday, Diablo Immortal represents a creative new step in the long-running Blizzard franchise. But it’s also received the most mixed fan reaction out of any of the company’s products.

The debut trailer has taken a beating over on YouTube thus far. Although the trailer itself has garnered over 2.3 million views, it’s also gotten over 386,000 dislikes compared to 13,000 likes. And there were an overwhelming amount of negative comments, some of which have reportedly been removed by Blizzard.

But that’s just the beginning of it. The trailer’s debut has left mixed responses throughout the community on social media, with some folks going as far as to say that they’re done with the Diablo franchise as a whole, or even calling their trip to BlizzCon a “waste” over Immortal‘s announcement.

Let’s take a look at some of the less-than-threatening responses first:

Broke: “Diablo Immortal is a joke.” Woke: “Diablo Immortal will bring more people to this franchise I love and overall support the publisher. It’s a different team, so this doesn’t impact Diablo 4 development at all. It’s not for me, but man… D3 on Switch is great!” — Mike Futter (@Futterish) November 2, 2018

The most recent complaint about Diablo: Immortal is that it’s not being made by the core team but outsourced to a company in China. Fallout Shelter was produced by Behavior in Canada and mostly coded by a team in Chile. — Danny O’Dwyer (@dannyodwyer) November 4, 2018

I just played Diablo Immortal and it was really fun and felt like Diablo. It is a good thing I will enjoy. Might go into more detail on the next Gaming Weekly. — Lawrence Sonntag (@SirLarr) November 4, 2018

diablo immortal looks fine. wtf is wrong with ya’ll lol — Yohosie @ DH ATL (@yohosiefgc) November 3, 2018

But as you might expect, response has been overwhelmingly negative from some fans, some even going as far as to boo the Diablo team during its BlizzCon panel.

And, of course, they let loose on Twitter. Mind you, some of these are quite visceral.

Coming next year, overwatch brand dildo’s so you can fuck yourself like @Blizzard_Ent has fucked their fanbase. — Space Lobsters (@SpaceLobgaming) November 4, 2018

just now figuring out about the whole diablo immortal fiasco that went down at Blizzcon that i missed

lol holy fuck Blizzard messed up there — yeet the beat (@infoinfobro) November 4, 2018

Blizzard has since sounded off on the matter, which we’ll report in a later story. But, yeah, Diablo Immortal has created some interesting division, though it’s still likely to arrive next year and find a pretty strong audience.

And let’s not forget that Diablo IV is on the way, fans.