Diablo Immortal Sees Huge Backlash Over Pay-to-Win Elements

Diablo Immortal released last week, and fans have now had a few days to get a feel for what the free-to-play game has to offer. While Diablo fans have been happy with some parts of the game, Blizzard Entertainment has seen a lot of backlash over the last few days over the pay-to-win elements. According to reporting from Bellular News, (via Game Rant) it costs $110,000 to fully gear up one character. That's a ridiculous amount of money, and it's led to a lot of frustration for long-time fans of the Diablo franchise.

Microtransactions and pay-to-win elements have been a big concern for gamers over the last few years. Free-to-play games are able to generate billions in revenue for their developers, but there is a predatory element that can come into play. Over the years, these elements have been compared to gambling, and some gamers will completely avoid anything that features microtransactions, as a result. It remains to be seen whether Blizzard will make any changes following this backlash against Diablo Immortal, but fans can't be blamed for feeling upset.

Keep reading to see what fans are saying about Diablo Immortal!