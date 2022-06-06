Diablo Immortal Sees Huge Backlash Over Pay-to-Win Elements
Diablo Immortal released last week, and fans have now had a few days to get a feel for what the free-to-play game has to offer. While Diablo fans have been happy with some parts of the game, Blizzard Entertainment has seen a lot of backlash over the last few days over the pay-to-win elements. According to reporting from Bellular News, (via Game Rant) it costs $110,000 to fully gear up one character. That's a ridiculous amount of money, and it's led to a lot of frustration for long-time fans of the Diablo franchise.
Microtransactions and pay-to-win elements have been a big concern for gamers over the last few years. Free-to-play games are able to generate billions in revenue for their developers, but there is a predatory element that can come into play. Over the years, these elements have been compared to gambling, and some gamers will completely avoid anything that features microtransactions, as a result. It remains to be seen whether Blizzard will make any changes following this backlash against Diablo Immortal, but fans can't be blamed for feeling upset.
People do like having a Diablo mobile game...
I quite like Diablo Immortal cause I always wanted to have a game like that on mobile, whether it’s my phone or an iPad, that’s awesome. The aggressive pay to win strategy, boy that’s a bit too much.— Paul (@paulhernandezv) June 6, 2022
...but the pay-to-win elements are too much.
It’s a real shame too. There isn’t much I love more in the gaming world than Diablo, so I was ready to give it a real chance and toss them some money for cool cosmetics and stuff.
Pay to win though? NOPE— Nick! (@Nickorilla) June 6, 2022
Not a great introduction to the series!
First time I actually play a Diablo game (@DiabloImmortal) and it's fun but I do understand the pay to win situation, which is a no go.— Jose 🇵🇷 (@JoseSprays) June 6, 2022
The greed is too much for a lot of people.
Diablo 2 Immortal is so pay to win its disgusting. It’s a stain on the world of gaming. It’s beyond greedy. The gameplay is actually fun but the fact you are stuck behind these constant paywalls makes it so scummy.— Nick Fury (@gngrkid) June 5, 2022
If Blizzard can fix the PTW elements, maybe it can save the game.
diablo immortal is hella fun its just so pay to win its sad— Tuu (@TuuBlu) June 4, 2022
Some are worried what this might mean for the industry as a whole.
Mobile games and their pay to win microtransactions have ruined gaming as a whole, just look at Diablo immortal. Garbage.— Mike (@TisNotAToomah) June 4, 2022
The news isn't too surprising.
Why are people acting surprised that Diablo Immortal is pay to win lootbox garbage? That's been obvious from the start.— TitaniumLegman (@TitaniumLegman) June 4, 2022
Not everyone minds, though.
Me trying to work and my brother shows up from nowhere all hyped “are you also playing Diablo on your phone?”
Me”don’t play it’s pay to win”
He: “who cares” pic.twitter.com/ZrX1rnU0I8— Dennis N (@DennisN) June 6, 2022