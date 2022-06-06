Diablo Immortal Sees Huge Backlash Over Pay-to-Win Elements

By Marc Deschamps

Diablo Immortal released last week, and fans have now had a few days to get a feel for what the free-to-play game has to offer. While Diablo fans have been happy with some parts of the game, Blizzard Entertainment has seen a lot of backlash over the last few days over the pay-to-win elements. According to reporting from Bellular News, (via Game Rant) it costs $110,000 to fully gear up one character. That's a ridiculous amount of money, and it's led to a lot of frustration for long-time fans of the Diablo franchise.

Microtransactions and pay-to-win elements have been a big concern for gamers over the last few years. Free-to-play games are able to generate billions in revenue for their developers, but there is a predatory element that can come into play. Over the years, these elements have been compared to gambling, and some gamers will completely avoid anything that features microtransactions, as a result. It remains to be seen whether Blizzard will make any changes following this backlash against Diablo Immortal, but fans can't be blamed for feeling upset. 

Keep reading to see what fans are saying about Diablo Immortal!

People do like having a Diablo mobile game...

prevnext

...but the pay-to-win elements are too much.

prevnext

Not a great introduction to the series!

prevnext

The greed is too much for a lot of people.

prevnext

If Blizzard can fix the PTW elements, maybe it can save the game.

prevnext

Some are worried what this might mean for the industry as a whole.

prevnext

The news isn't too surprising.

prevnext

Not everyone minds, though.

prev
Start the Conversation

of