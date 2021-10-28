Diablo Immortal Closed Beta Announced by Blizzard

Blizzard Entertainment has today announced that it will soon be holding a new closed beta phase for Diablo Immortal. This new playable version of the mobile Diablo title follows the closed alpha that took place earlier this year. And as you would expect, this beta comes with a number of new features that more closely resemble the final iteration of the title that will release next year.

As a whole, this closed beta for Diablo Immortal is set to begin today on October 28. Servers for the beta will go live at 5pm PDT with only those in the regions of Australia and Canada being able to take part. In the next few weeks, Blizzard will expand the beta’s availability to those in Korea, Japan, and China. As a whole, the closed beta is set to last roughly three months, making this the longest period of time in which the game has been up for play.

Videos by ComicBook.com

The Closed Beta is coming.



And a familiar, rotting face rises with it. 💀



Read more: https://t.co/kFUzX67CaO pic.twitter.com/PEktCYg7YY — Diablo Immortal (@DiabloImmortal) October 28, 2021

When it comes to the new features that Blizzard has added to the beta of Diablo Immortal, the most stand out addition comes in the form of a new class. The Necromancer class is all-new in this playable test and will let players use hordes of the undead to dispatch of foes. To go along with this, Blizzard has also now added controller support to Diablo Immortal, which is a feature that a number of fans requested after the alpha.

Lastly, Blizzard has made a number of major changes to Diablo Immortal when it comes to the PvP and PvE aspects of the game. The Cycle of Strife game mode, specifically, now features a new aspect called the Challenge of the Immortal. This mode allows 30 players to take on 1 player who is vastly more powerful than the rest. This new mode combined with a ton of new gear and items have also now all been brought into the beta this time around.

When it comes to the actual launch of Diablo Immortal, Blizzard has yet to reveal specifically when the game will arrive. For now, it’s only slated to release in the first half of 2022.

Are you planning to try and take part in this new beta for Diablo Immortal for yourself? Or are you holding out until the full release next year? Let me know either down in the comments or hit me up on Twitter at @MooreMan12.