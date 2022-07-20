Diablo Immortal Update Offers New Class Change, Patch Notes Revealed

Blizzard Entertainment has today released a new patch for Diablo Immortal across PC and mobile devices. The update is one that primarily gives players the option to change their class upon reaching a certain level in the game. And while this is something that players should find greatly helpful, there are a number of other tweaks in this patch as well.

To go along with the new class change feature, Diablo Immortal has added a number of other things are part of this patch. Some of the most notable additions include a new endgame feature called Hero's Journey. In tandem with this, a new Helliquary boss has now come to Diablo Immortal to go along with a new limited-time event called the Adventurer's Path. Lastly, some new cosmetics and other items have also now been added to the game.

If you'd like to check out the finer details of this new Diablo Immortal update for July 20th, you can read the patch notes down below.

Class Changes

Class Change becomes available for a character beginning at level 35.

You may change your class once every seven days and at no cost—there is also a one-time option to immediately revert to your previous class, skipping the seven-day waiting period. There are no current plans to allow players to purchase the ability to change classes more frequently.

When you change to each class for the first time, you can set the appearance of your character and receive a full reset of your Paragon Trees.

Upon changing to each class for the first time, you will be granted placeholder gear. The placeholder gear will have an equivalent rank to the previously equipped gear of your last class.

All Clan, Warband and other social group affiliations will carry over.

Some class-specific cosmetics and gear will not carry over when you change classes. All gear equipped to your previous class will be available in your inventory. Any cosmetics owned for a class will be retained on that class and will be available upon changing back to it.

Warband Raid

Completing a weekly Warband Raid will now allow you to purchase an Eternal Legendary Crest for 1600 Platinum from the Crest Merchant in Westmarch, Jondo Mouren.

Fading Ember

The Fading Ember cap has been increased from 200 to 280.

You may now trade 22 Fa Runes for an Eternal Legendary Crest.

New Monster Affixes

Shell : Summons a defensive shield, preventing Life loss until it is destroyed.

: Summons a defensive shield, preventing Life loss until it is destroyed. Siphon: Channels a draining beam at one target that Slows and leeches Life to heal for five seconds.

Zwenson's Haunting

Changed the ability description to read: When you defeat an enemy, a dark beast attacks nearby enemies, dealing X% base damage. Cannot occur more than once every X seconds.

Blood-Soaked Jade

Changed the ability description to read: Increases all damage you deal by up to X% while at full Life, with a minimum bonus of Y% while at low Life. Increases your Movement Speed by Z%.

Thirty-six New Class Legendary Items:

This round of Legendary Items is primarily aimed at providing more opportunities for players to harness damage over time effects. We cannot wait to see how these affixes affect your builds or give way to new playstyles.