Diablo Immortal Update Offers New Class Change, Patch Notes Revealed
Blizzard Entertainment has today released a new patch for Diablo Immortal across PC and mobile devices. The update is one that primarily gives players the option to change their class upon reaching a certain level in the game. And while this is something that players should find greatly helpful, there are a number of other tweaks in this patch as well.
To go along with the new class change feature, Diablo Immortal has added a number of other things are part of this patch. Some of the most notable additions include a new endgame feature called Hero's Journey. In tandem with this, a new Helliquary boss has now come to Diablo Immortal to go along with a new limited-time event called the Adventurer's Path. Lastly, some new cosmetics and other items have also now been added to the game.
If you'd like to check out the finer details of this new Diablo Immortal update for July 20th, you can read the patch notes down below.
Class Changes
- Class Change becomes available for a character beginning at level 35.
- You may change your class once every seven days and at no cost—there is also a one-time option to immediately revert to your previous class, skipping the seven-day waiting period. There are no current plans to allow players to purchase the ability to change classes more frequently.
- When you change to each class for the first time, you can set the appearance of your character and receive a full reset of your Paragon Trees.
- Upon changing to each class for the first time, you will be granted placeholder gear. The placeholder gear will have an equivalent rank to the previously equipped gear of your last class.
- All Clan, Warband and other social group affiliations will carry over.
- Some class-specific cosmetics and gear will not carry over when you change classes. All gear equipped to your previous class will be available in your inventory. Any cosmetics owned for a class will be retained on that class and will be available upon changing back to it.
Warband Raid
- Completing a weekly Warband Raid will now allow you to purchase an Eternal Legendary Crest for 1600 Platinum from the Crest Merchant in Westmarch, Jondo Mouren.
Fading Ember
- The Fading Ember cap has been increased from 200 to 280.
- You may now trade 22 Fa Runes for an Eternal Legendary Crest.
New Monster Affixes
- Shell: Summons a defensive shield, preventing Life loss until it is destroyed.
- Siphon: Channels a draining beam at one target that Slows and leeches Life to heal for five seconds.
Zwenson's Haunting
- Changed the ability description to read: When you defeat an enemy, a dark beast attacks nearby enemies, dealing X% base damage. Cannot occur more than once every X seconds.
Blood-Soaked Jade
- Changed the ability description to read: Increases all damage you deal by up to X% while at full Life, with a minimum bonus of Y% while at low Life. Increases your Movement Speed by Z%.
Thirty-six New Class Legendary Items:
This round of Legendary Items is primarily aimed at providing more opportunities for players to harness damage over time effects. We cannot wait to see how these affixes affect your builds or give way to new playstyles.
-
Barbarian
- Compromise is Loss: Ground Stomp now rips open the ground, dealing damage to enemies in front of you. Maximum X charges.
- Doom of the Cowed: Activating Wrath of the Berserker now immediately reduces the Movement Speed of all nearby enemies by X%.
- Five Fresh Claws: Whirlwind now shreds armor, increasing all damage enemies take by X%, stacking up to five times.
- Lunatic Twin: When Frenzy is fully stacked, each attack unleashes X damage to all enemies in front of you. Cannot occur more often than once every Y seconds.
- Paste and Powder: Hammer of the Ancients now randomly drops hammers in the targeted area multiple times.
- The Trembling: Undying Rage also increases your Movement Speed by X%.
-
Crusader
- Forgotten Savior: Falling Sword now calls flames from the heavens that Burn enemies.
- Torrential Refrain: Condemn now immediately detonates all of its damage on the enemies it hits.
- Daybreak: Consecration now protects you and nearby party members, decreasing damage taken by X%.
- Equal Portions: Sacred Chain no longer constrains enemies, instead forming a chain of flames between enemies which Burns other enemies that touch it.
- Stare of Wroth: Shield Glare now Burns enemies for X damage over Y seconds.
- Heaven Squints: Judgment now conjures a continuous beam of light from the heavens which moves under your control.
-
Demon Hunter
- Hunter-Gatherer: Escape now launches X homing rockets at nearby enemies when activated, each dealing Y damage.
- Murdermost: Vengeance now increases your critical strike chance by X% but causes you to lose Y% of your Life every second.
- Pinpoint Overflow: Multishot now fires all arrows in a targeted direction and can strike the same enemy multiple times.
- Puncta Obscura: Impale now also causes enemies to Bleed for X damage over Y seconds.
- Scrapdacks: Knife Trap now scatters multiple mines that will explode when stepped on, but it can no longer have multiple charges.
- Suit Mordant: Smoke Screen now hurls an acid bomb that damages enemies continuously.
-
Monk
- Endless Trial: Imprisoned Fist now continuously launches punches in a direction you can change while channeling. Using Imprisoned Fist will slowly consume its energy, which will recover while Imprisoned Fist is not in use.
- Numb Realization: Exploding Palm Bleed effect now has a X% chance to be detonated by other attacks.
- Pugilist's Presence: Seven-Sided Strike now attacks repeatedly in the same direction, knocking back the enemy each time.
- Rattling Arm: Wave Strike turns into a pneumatic ball that pulls in and continuously damages enemies.
- Starving Mosquito: Flying Dragon damage increased by X% for each enemy hit, up to a maximum increase of Y%.
- Typhlot Robe: Cyclone Strike now creates a sandstorm that reduces enemy vision and deals damage.
-
Necromancer
- Arc of Misery: Bone Spirits now bounces whenever it hits a wall.
- Cloak of Quills: Bone Armor now causes your summons to continuously damage nearby enemies, but no longer protects them.
- Hissing Skin: Grim Scythe now increases all damage you deal by X% for each enemy hit, up to Y%, for Z seconds.
- Shared Service: Bone Armor now reduces all continuous damage you take by X%.
- Studied Menace: Corpse Lance now causes enemies to decay, dealing X damage for Y seconds.
- Vesperguard: Skeletal Mage now shoots continuous rays at enemies.
-
Wizard
- The Aimless One: Arcane Torrent now launches missiles at random enemies around you.
- The Enervators: Ray of Frost now creates an ice shield each time it damages an enemy, absorbing X damage and stacking up to 10 times.
- Fireflurry: Scorch now hurls a ball of magma that bursts when it strikes an enemy, creating a pool of magma that Burns and Stuns enemies.
- Ninety-Nine Wild Arcana: Arcane Torrent damage increased by X%.
- Waking Invocation: Ray of Frost now creates an illusion that channels a beam of frost in the targeted direction.
- Weathering Eye: Arcane Wind now also applies a X% reduction to Movement Speed for Y seconds.