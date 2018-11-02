‘Diablo’ and ‘Overwatch’ Collide With This Incredible Reaper Cosplay

With Diablo III coming to the Nintendo Switch and a rumored animated television adaptation on the way, there are a lot of reasons to get excited about the adventure title from Blizzard. That’s not to say their other game should be ignored either, and this Diablo x Overwatch cosplay does a pretty nifty job at combining the two epic franchise into one incredible final product!
“No one can stop Death.” 🖤 . 📸: @kevinertia killing it (HURR) with this shot! . . . #reaper #cosplay #overwatch #overwatchcosplay #diablocosplay #blizzard #edgymcedgelord #reapercosplay #diablo #malthael #diablo3 #Blizzcon #blizzcon2017 #cosplayers #blizzardcostumecontest #foamsmith #armor #PlastiDip #wonderflex #evafoam
The cosplayer in question is Leah Stevo and the funny thing is, I saw this in person last year at BlizzCon and I couldn’t wrap my head around it. I just kept drooling thinking, “it pretty, me like” like an idiot but now seeing the pictures – it clicks!
“That which doesn’t kill you, makes you stronger.” 💀 The WIP/process album for making my Malthael Reaper is here for those curious: //tinyurl.com/yal96l5v 📸 @daveyangphoto making me look super stronk! . . #Reaper #cosplay #cosplayprogress #overwatch #overwatchcosplay #diablocosplay #blizzard #edgymcedgelord #diablo #malthael #diablo3 #cosplay #cosplaywip #Blizzcon #blizzcon2017 #foamsmith #armor #eva #plastidip #Diablowatch
As an avid lover of both franchises, this cosplay was just too solid not to share! From the HP potions on her chestguard, to the incredible craftmanship of the armor itself – This Reaper DiabloWatch mashup stays true to both franchises in the purest way possible.
No grave can hold me ☠☠😘 (I finally kicked the Con Crud, WOO!! Just in time to start building again.) This incredible shot by @kevinertia ! . . . #Reaper #reapercosplay #overwatch #overwatchcosplay #diablowatch #edgelord #cosplay #cosplayers #diablo #diablo3 #malthael #blizzard #dragoncon #dragoncon2017 #armor #eva #plastidip #wonderflex #foamsmith
I mean … just … look at it! It’s perfect! The paint actually looks like real metal, those blades – though not actual blades – look sharp as hell, and that Reaper mask! It’s just too perfect!
#Reaper build/WIP album is up on my FB page(www.fb.com/LSTVO), I’ll be making additions to it as I dig through all my pics! If you’re interested in ratchet af build techniques or need me to clarify any portion of the build, drop by and lemme know 😄!! Super spoopy photo by @goldenhour_photography ☠👻💀 . . . #overwatch #overwatchcosplay #evafoam #edgelord #reapercosplay #reaperofsouls #blizzard #edgymcedgelord #dragoncon #eva #plastidip #dragonwatch #dragoncon2017 #bestinshow #diablo #malthael #diablo3 #malthaelcosplay #wonderflex #diablocosplay #cosplay #cosplayers
Needless to say, we’re big fans of this mashup and we can’t wait to see even more from Leah in the future! Have a little catching up to do with Diablo and / or Overwatch? Don’t worry, we’ve got you covered with our incredible Community Hubs below:
