‘Diablo’ and ‘Overwatch’ Collide With This Incredible Reaper Cosplay

With Diablo III coming to the Nintendo Switch and a rumored animated television adaptation on the way, there are a lot of reasons to get excited about the adventure title from Blizzard. That’s not to say their other game should be ignored either, and this Diablo x Overwatch cosplay does a pretty nifty job at combining the two epic franchise into one incredible final product!

The cosplayer in question is Leah Stevo and the funny thing is, I saw this in person last year at BlizzCon and I couldn’t wrap my head around it. I just kept drooling thinking, “it pretty, me like” like an idiot but now seeing the pictures – it clicks!

As an avid lover of both franchises, this cosplay was just too solid not to share! From the HP potions on her chestguard, to the incredible craftmanship of the armor itself – This Reaper DiabloWatch mashup stays true to both franchises in the purest way possible.

I mean … just … look at it! It’s perfect! The paint actually looks like real metal, those blades – though not actual blades – look sharp as hell, and that Reaper mask! It’s just too perfect!

Needless to say, we're big fans of this mashup and we can't wait to see even more from Leah in the future!

