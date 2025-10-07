Did Nintendo Just Tease Pikmin 5 in the Strangest Way Imaginable?

A new video from Nintendo has hit the internet today and has many thinking that the company might have just teased Pikmin 5. Back in 2023, Pikmin 4 released on Nintendo Switch and was viewed by many as the best game in the series so far. While Nintendo has yet to say if the Pikmin series will continue onward with a new entry, a strange video today might confirm as much.

Shared across social media and YouTube, Nintendo uploaded a clip simply called “Close to You”. The video clocks in at around four minutes in length and follows a baby who is watching their pacifier, blocks, and other objects get moved around by a mysterious force. Nintendo provided no explanation as to what this is supposed to be tied to, which has left fans puzzled, to say the least.

You can watch the video for yourself right here:

So how does this all tie in with Pikmin? Well, there’s no guarantee that it does, but there are some hints scattered throughout. For starters, the music that is featured here is very similar to that which is seen throughout the Pikmin series. There are also a couple of moments in the trailer where tiny creatures of some sort seem to be scurrying around in the background. Fans can’t make out what exactly these critters might be, but in their blurred forms, they look like Pikmin. As such, this could be the teaser for a new Pikmin game or perhaps a TV show or movie.

If This Isn’t Pikmin, Then What Else Could it Be?

If this teaser isn’t tied to Pikmin whatsoever, the other popular theory is that this is related to Nintendo’s upcoming film The Super Mario Galaxy Movie. The follow-up to The Super Mario Bros. Movie is set to hit theaters in Spring 2026 but still hasn’t received its first official trailer.

As for how this odd video could tie in with it, some think that the baby in the footage could be a young version of the character Rosalina. In the Super Mario Galaxy video games, Rosalina serves as the mother of the Lumas and resides in the Comet Observatory in space. Her origin is never fleshed out in great detail in these games, but perhaps the upcoming movie could look to do so.

